Earlier this week, Bad Wolves vocalist Tommy Vext shared a video using colored markers to explain theories of what he had gathered while researching the Black Lives Matter movement. The post was met with some backlash, with Vext now attempting to clarify his stance on the matter.

In the initial posting, the singer claimed that after weeks of research and interviews with an independent journalist, military personnel, entertainment industry professionals, a virologist and many ex Democrats, the presentation explained his understanding of what he had learned. Urging those viewing the presentation to do their own research, he proceeded with the presentation which some called out for presenting conspiracy theory.

In the presentation, Vext details involving paid protestors, billionaire investor George Soros, the Clintons, "antifa" and the nation's media. As recently shown by the Anti-Defamation League, conspiracy theories surrounding Soros saw a surge following Floyd's death. He also later added, "We have turned into this — citizens policing other citizens over a veil of racism that doesn't exist. I'm African-American … I've grown up in this country and I have not experienced actual racism. I've spent 20 years traveling through 48 states and … 50 countries all over the world. We don't have a problem with race here ... It's all manufactured."

In his new posting, Vext says that the presentation shared earlier this week "has been widely misunderstood as my beliefs and opinion," adding, "As per usual people failed to read the disclaimer that 'I am in no way a political scientist or sociologist and have no authority on the subject. And that I am not claiming anything I expressed as truth.'"

The singer says he never imagined offending anyone with his post, stating, "Much like Drew Breeze [sic] I never imagined offending anyone as I stated the disclaimer 'I'm not a professional. I just found this on the Internet. Isn't it interesting.'"

He continues, "After several conversations with fellow artist/ thought leaders in the African American community I can see the insensitive timing of sharing such theories. And as I DID STATE in the video systemic racism IS indeed a very real pandemic that effects the judicial, economic, healthcare, housing & education systems in underserved black communities. However my personal experience of White Americans and 'white culture' over the past 20 years has not been one of hateful bigotry but unilateral acceptance. Maybe thats just 'Heavy Metal Privilege' as our music community has a long history of condemning racism & fascism."

Vext then concludes, "I know It has been very hard time for everyone in this country. I spent my own time with thousands of volunteers cleaning up after the riots. We all can see across the globe that things are wrong but we are all struggling to make sense of it. It’s probably time to turn our attention to our families, our friends and communities so we can rebuild ourselves and get back on with our normal lives again. Love you all and can’t wait to see you when concerts start up again and may God Bless you and keep you till then."

Vext's full post and comments can be viewed below:

