131 New Rock + Metal Albums That Were Announced in August

Here are the 131 new rock and metal albums that were announced in August!

We've got some big ones on deck, with the likes of In This Moment, Dirty Honey, Within Temptation, Spiritbox, Dokken, The Struts, Ministry, Bad Wolves, Rival Sons, Steven Wilson, Taking Back Sunday all looking forward to releasing new music.

It's shaping up to be an incredibly busy fall, and it keeps getting bigger!

READ MORE: The 100 Best Rock + Metal Albums of the 21st Century

Take a look below at more than 100 artists who announced new albums during the month of August.

Follow Loudwire's playlists for 2023's Best Rock Songs and 2023's Best Metal Songs.

OVER 100 ROCK + METAL ALBUMS THAT WERE ANNOUNCED IN AUGUST

Vans Warped Tour 25th Anniversary - Atlantic City, NJ Corey Perrine, Getty Images loading...

'68, Yes, And...

Genre: noise rock

Release Date: Sept. 29

Pre-order here.

Michael Abdow, Séance in Black

Genre: instrumental prog metal

Release Date: Oct. 6

Pre-order here.

Aegrus, Invoking the Abysmal Night

Genre: black metal

Release Date: Oct. 27

Pre-order here.

The Amenta, Plague of Locus EP

Genre: industrial extreme metal

Release Date: Oct. 20

Pre-order here.

Angelus Apatrida, Aftermath

Genre: thrash

Release Date: Oct. 20

Pre-order here.

Another Day Dawns, Finding Peace Through All The Noise

Genre: hard rock

Release Date: Oct. 6

Pre-order here.

Ashbringer, We Came Here to Grieve

Genre: atmospheric black metal

Release Date: Sept. 29

Pre-order here.

Ronnie Atkins, Trinity

Genre: melodic hard rock

Release Date: Oct. 13

Pre-order here.

Autarkh, Emergent

Genre: experimental black metal

Release Date: Nov. 10

Pre-order here.

Autopsy, Ashes, Organs, Blood and Crypts

Genre: death metal

Release Date: Oct. 27

Pre-order here.

Bacterial Husk, Anthropogenic Ruin

Genre: death metal

Release Date: Oct. 27

Pre-order here.

Bad Wolves, Die About It

Genre: hard rock

Release Date: Nov. 3

Pre-order here.

Kurt Baker, Rock N Roll Club

Genre: power pop

Release Date: Sept. 29

Pre-order here.

Beauty School Dropout, READY TO EAT

Genre: alternative/indie/pop-punk

Release Date: Oct. 13

Besra, Transitions

Genre: post-metal

Release Date: Sept. 29

Pre-order here.

Bjørkø, Heartrot

Genre: death metal

Release Date: December, TBD

No pre-order available.

Body Void, Atrocity Machine

Genre: doom/sludge metal

Release Date: Oct. 13

Pre-order here.

Cabrakaän, Aztlán

Genre: folk/death metal

Release Date: Nov. 17

Pre-order here.

Care of Night, Reconnected

Genre: melodic hard rock

Release Date: Nov. 17

Pre-order here.

Carnal Tomb, Embalmed in Decay

Genre: death metal

Release Date: Nov. 3

Pre-order here.

Catafalque, Dybbuk

Genre: drone/doom metal

Release Date: Oct. 13

Pre-order here.

Cemetery Urn, Suffer the Fallen

Genre: death metal

Release Date: Oct. 27

Pre-order here.

Charity Kill, Garden of Earthly Horrors

Genre: darkwave

Release Date: Aug. 18

Pre-order here.

Crime In Stereo, House & Trance

Genre: hardcore punk

Release Date: Oct. 27

Pre-order here.

††† (Crosses), Goodnight, God Bless, I Love U, Delete.

Genre: darkwave/post-punk

Release Date: Oct. 13

Pre-order here.

Dark the Suns, Raven and the Nightsky

Genre: melodic death/doom/goth metal

Release Date: Sept. 29

Pre-order here.

Death Pose, Midnight Society

Genre: noise rock

Release Date: Oct. 20

Pre-order here.

Den Saakaldte, Pesten Som Tar Over

Genre: black metal

Release Date: Sept. 29

Pre-order here.

Destabilizer, Violence Is the Answer!

Genre: thrash

Release Date: Sept. 22

Pre-order here.

Dirty Honey, Can't Find the Brakes

Genre: rock 'n' roll

Release Date: Nov. 3

Pre-order here.

Dokken, Heaven Comes Down

Genre: hair metal

Release Date: Oct. 27

Pre-order here.

Earthside, Let the Truth Speak

Genre: cinematic rock

Release Date: Nov. 17

Pre-order here.

Ecocide, Metamorphosis

Genre: death metal

Release Date: Oct. 23

Edge of Forever, Ritual

Genre: melodic hard rock

Release Date: Oct. 13

Pre-order here.

Efraah Enhsikaah, One Thousand Vultures Waiting to Bed Fed

Genre: black metal

Release Date: Oct. 27

Pre-order here.

Elegy of Madness, XI

Genre: symphonic metal

Release Date: Oct. 20

Pre-order here.

End, The Sin of Human Frailty

Genre: metallic hardcore/industrial

Release Date: Oct. 27

Pre-order here.

Entierro, The Gates of Hell

Genre: NWOTHM (New Wave of Traditional Heavy metal)

Release Date: Oct. 19

Pre-order here.

Foghat, Sonic Mojo

Genre: classic rock

Release Date: Nov. 10

Free Throw, Lessons That We Swear to Keep

Genre: emo/pop-punk

Release Date: Oct. 13

Pre-order here.

Games We Play, Life's Going Great

Genre: pop-punk/indie

Release Date: Oct. 6

Pre-order here.

Gangar, Stubb

Genre: folk metal

Release Date: Sept. 29

Pre-order here.

Go Ahead and Die, Unealthy Mechanisms

Genre: death metal/crust punk

Release Date: Oct. 20

Pre-order here.

GOAT, Medicine

Genre: acid rock

Release Date: Oct. 13

Pre-order here.

Goatkraft, Prophet of Eternal Damnation

Genre: black/death metal

Release Date: Nov. 3

Pre-order here.

Graven Dagger, Graven Dagger

Genre: stoner rock/metal

Release Date: Oct. 27

Pre-order here.

Graven Sin, Veil of the Gods

Genre: doom metal

Release Date: Nov. 3

Pre-order here.

Graveyard, 6

Genre: retro rock

Release Date: Sept. 29

Pre-order here.

Hawklords, Space

Genre: space rock

Release Date: Sept. 29

Hinayana, Shatter and Fall

Genre: melodic death metal

Release Date: Nov. 10

Pre-order here.

Hooveriii, Poine

Genre: indie psych/space rock

Release Date: Oct. 13

Pre-order here.

Hollow Font, The Fear of Letting Go

Genre: metalcore

Release Date: Oct. 27

Pre-order here.

Horsewhip, Consume and Burn

Genre: metallic hardcore

Release Date: Nov. 10

Pre-order here.

Howling Giant, Glass Future

Genre: stoner metal

Release Date: Oct. 27

Pre-order here.

Hyperia, The Serpent's Cycle

Genre: thrash

Release Date: Nov. 17

Pre-order here.

Impure Wilhelmina, Dead Decades (covers EP)

Genre: post-metal/hardcore

Release Date: Oct. 6

Pre-order here.

Irontom, GEL pt. 1

Genre: alt/indie rock

Release Date: Oct. 13

Pre-order here.

The Keening, Little Bird

Genre: American gothic

Release Date: Oct. 6

Pre-order here.

Kings Crown, Closer to the Truth

Genre: rock 'n' roll

Release Date: Oct. 13

Pre-order here.

Knuckle Puck, Losing What We Love

Genre: pop-punk

Release Date: Oct. 20

Pre-order here.

Kontrust, Madworld

Genre: nu-metal/crossover/dance-pop

Release Date: Nov. 3

Pre-order here.

Krieg, Ruiner

Genre: black metal

Release Date: Oct. 13

Pre-order here.

LALU, The Fish Who Wanted To Be King

Genre: prog rock

Release Date: Oct. 20

Pre-order here.

Lynch Mob, Babylon

Genre: melodic hard rock

Release Date: Oct. 20

Pre-order here.

Marthe, Further In Evil

Genre: black metal/punk

Release Date: Oct. 20

Pre-order here.

Martyrdoom, As Torment Prevails

Genre: death/doom metal

Release Date: Oct. 23

The Menzingers, Some Of It Was True

Genre: punk

Release Date: Oct. 13

Pre-order here.

Milliseconds, So This Is How It Happens

Genre: indie rock

Release Date: Oct. 13

Pre-order here.

Ministry, HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES

Genre: industrial metal

Release Date: March 1, 2024

The Moth, Frost

Genre: doom metal

Release Date: Sept. 22

Pre-order here.

Myrkur, Spine

Genre: atmospheric dark folk/metal

Release Date:

Pre-order here.

Mythologik, Todesgeist EP

Genre: thrash/groove metal

Release Date: Sept. 20

Pre-order here.

Nervosa, Jailbreak

Genre: death-thrash

Release Date: Sept. 29

Pre-order here.

Nick D'Virgilio, Neal Morse & Ross Jennings, Sophomore

Genre: prog rock

Release Date: Nov. 10

Night Verses, Every Sound Has a Color in the Valley of the Night

*ft. Justin Cancellor (Tool), Brandon Boyd (Incubus), Anthony Green (Circa Survive), Author & Punisher

Genre: prog metal

Release Date: Sept. 15 (Part 1 only)

Pre-order here.

Nitrate, Feel the Heat

Genre: melodic hard rock

Release Date: Oct. 13

Pre-order here.

Nytt Land, Torem

Genre: dark folk

Release Date: Oct. 6

Pre-order here.

October Tide, The Cancer Pledge

Genre: death/doom metal

Release Date: Oct. 6

Oni, The Silver Line

Genre: groove/modern metal

Release Date: Sept. 22

Pre-order here.

Otep, The God Slayer

Genre: alt-metal

Release Date: Sept. 15

Pre-order here.

Otto Aday, Persona

Genre: piano-led rock

Release Date: Oct. 6

Pre-order here.

OWDWYR, Receptor

Genre: technical/progressive death metal

Release Date: Oct. 20

Pre-order here.

Ozric Tentacles, Lotus Unfolding

Genre: psychedelic/prog/space rock

Release Date: Oct. 20

Pre-order here.

PAWS, PAWS

Genre: alt-rock

Release Date: Oct. 27

Pre-order here.

Plaguestorm, Empty Eyes EP

Genre: melodic death metal

Release Date: Oct. 20

Pre-order here.

Primordial, How It Ends

Genre: pagan metal

Release Date: Sept. 29

Pre-order here.

Prong, State of Emergency

Genre: groove metal/crossover

Release Date: Oct. 6

Pre-order here.

Ragana, Desolation's Flower

Genre: experimental black metal

Release Date: Oct. 27

Pre-order here.

Rat King, Psychotic Reality

Genre: death-grind

Release Date: Sept. 29

Pre-order here.

Rebaelliun, Under the Sign of Rebellion

Genre: death metal

Release Date: Sept. 22

Pre-order here.

Reckless, Sharp Magik Steel

Genre: speed metal

Release Date: Sept. 22

Pre-order here.

Rival Sons, LIGHTBRINGER

Genre: rock

Release Date: Oct. 20

Pre-order here.

S.C.R.A.M., The Inner City

Genre: ambient/synthwave

Release Date: Oct. 6

Pre-order here.

Secret Sphere, Blackened Heartbeat

Genre: power metal

Release Date: Nov. 10

Pre-order here.

Serenity, Nemesis AD

Genre: symphonic metal

Release Date: Oct. 27

Pre-order here.

Seventh Crystal, Infinity EP

Genre: melodic hard rock

Release Date: Nov. 3

Pre-save here.

Sierra, A Story of Anger

Genre: synthwave

Release Date: Sept. 15

Pre-order here.

Silent Planet, Super Bloom

Genre: metalcore

Release Date: Nov. 10

Pre-order here.

Sinnery, Below the Summit EP

Genre: thrash

Release Date: Sept. 29

Pre-order here.

Slowburn, Fire Starter

Genre: traditional metal

Release Date: Oct. 17

Pre-order here.

Spiritbox, The Fear of Fear EP

Genre: post-metal/djent

Release Date: Nov. 3

Pre-order here.

Stomach, Parasite

Genre: harsh sludge metal

Release Date: Oct. 20

Pre-order here.

The Struts, Pretty Vicious

Genre: glam rock

Release Date: Nov. 3

Pre-order here.

Sulphur Aeon, Seven Crowns and Seven Seals

Genre: blackened death metal

Release Date: Oct. 13

Pre-order here.

SWMRS, Sonic Tonic

Genre: punk

Release Date: Oct. 27

Pre-order here.

Taking Back Sunday, 152

Genre: post-hardcore/emo

Release Date: Oct. 27

Pre-order here.

Tariot, Drag Me to Hell

Genre: modern metal

Release Date: Nov. 24

Pre-order here.

Teenage Halloween, Till You Return

Genre: power-pop

Release Date: Oct. 20

Pre-order here.

Temperance, Hermitage - Daruma's Eyes Pt. 2

Genre: symphonic metal

Release Date: Oct. 20

Pre-order here.

Temple Balls, Avalanche

Genre: melodic hard rock

Release Date:

Pre-order here.

Termina, Soul Elegy

*YouTuber Nik Nocturnal's band

Genre: modern metal

Release Date: Sept. 29

Thetan, Grand Ole Agony

Genre: powerviolence

Release Date: Oct. 13

Pre-order here.

Third Storm, The Locust Mantra

Genre: black metal

Release Date: Oct. 6

Pre-order here.

Throat, We Must Leave You

Genre: dark rock

Release Date: Oct. 27

Pre-order here.

Torn The Fuck Apart, Kill.Bury.Repeat.

Genre: brutal death metal

Release Date: Oct. 6

Pre-order here.

Truth Club, Running From the Chase

Genre: indie rock

Release Date: Oct. 6

Pre-order here.

Twin Temple, God Is Dead

Genre: Satanic doo-wop

Release Date: Oct. 13

Pre-order here.

Unitopia, Seven Chambers

Genre: progressive fusion

Release Date: Aug. 25

Pre-order here.

Upchuck, Bite the Hands That Feeds

Genre: punk

Release Date: Oct. 13

Pre-order here.

Values Here, Take Your Time, I'll Be Waiting

Genre: pop-punk

Release Date: Sept. 22

Pre-order here.

Vanishing Kids, Miracle of Death

Genre: shoegaze/doom

Release Date: Oct. 13

Pre-order here.

Varg, Ewige Wacht

Genre: pagan metal

Release Date: Oct. 13

Pre-order here.

Venera, Venera

*features Korn guitarist James 'Munky' Shaffer

Genre: experimental electronic

Release Date: Oct. 13

Pre-order here.

The Voynich Code, Insomnia

Genre: deathcore

Release Date: Oct. 13

Pre-order here.

VRSTY, Levitate

Genre: post-hardcore

Release Date: Oct. 27

Pre-order here.

War Curse, Confession

Genre: thrash

Release Date: Oct. 20

Pre-order here.

Steven Wilson, The Harmony Codex

Genre: prog rock

Release Date: Sept. 29

Pre-order here.

Witching, Incendium

Genre: sludge/black metal/post-metal

Release Date: Oct. 27

Pre-order here.

Within Temptation, Bleed Out

Genre: symphonic metal

Release Date: Oct. 20

Pre-order here.

Wolves at the Gate, Lost in Translation

*covers album

Genre: metalcore

Release Date: Sept. 22

Pre-order here.

Wolves in the Throne Room, Crypt of Ancestral Knowledge EP

Genre: black metal

Release Date: Sept. 29

Pre-order here.

Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2023 (So Far) A chronological look at the very best albums in heavy music to come out so far in 2023.