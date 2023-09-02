131 New Rock + Metal Albums That Were Announced in August
Here are the 131 new rock and metal albums that were announced in August!
We've got some big ones on deck, with the likes of In This Moment, Dirty Honey, Within Temptation, Spiritbox, Dokken, The Struts, Ministry, Bad Wolves, Rival Sons, Steven Wilson, Taking Back Sunday all looking forward to releasing new music.
It's shaping up to be an incredibly busy fall, and it keeps getting bigger!
Take a look below at more than 100 artists who announced new albums during the month of August.
OVER 100 ROCK + METAL ALBUMS THAT WERE ANNOUNCED IN AUGUST
'68, Yes, And...
Genre: noise rock
Release Date: Sept. 29
Pre-order here.
Michael Abdow, Séance in Black
Genre: instrumental prog metal
Release Date: Oct. 6
Pre-order here.
Aegrus, Invoking the Abysmal Night
Genre: black metal
Release Date: Oct. 27
Pre-order here.
The Amenta, Plague of Locus EP
Genre: industrial extreme metal
Release Date: Oct. 20
Pre-order here.
Angelus Apatrida, Aftermath
Genre: thrash
Release Date: Oct. 20
Pre-order here.
Another Day Dawns, Finding Peace Through All The Noise
Genre: hard rock
Release Date: Oct. 6
Pre-order here.
Ashbringer, We Came Here to Grieve
Genre: atmospheric black metal
Release Date: Sept. 29
Pre-order here.
Ronnie Atkins, Trinity
Genre: melodic hard rock
Release Date: Oct. 13
Pre-order here.
Autarkh, Emergent
Genre: experimental black metal
Release Date: Nov. 10
Pre-order here.
Autopsy, Ashes, Organs, Blood and Crypts
Genre: death metal
Release Date: Oct. 27
Pre-order here.
Bacterial Husk, Anthropogenic Ruin
Genre: death metal
Release Date: Oct. 27
Pre-order here.
Bad Wolves, Die About It
Genre: hard rock
Release Date: Nov. 3
Pre-order here.
Kurt Baker, Rock N Roll Club
Genre: power pop
Release Date: Sept. 29
Pre-order here.
Beauty School Dropout, READY TO EAT
Genre: alternative/indie/pop-punk
Release Date: Oct. 13
Besra, Transitions
Genre: post-metal
Release Date: Sept. 29
Pre-order here.
Bjørkø, Heartrot
Genre: death metal
Release Date: December, TBD
No pre-order available.
Body Void, Atrocity Machine
Genre: doom/sludge metal
Release Date: Oct. 13
Pre-order here.
Cabrakaän, Aztlán
Genre: folk/death metal
Release Date: Nov. 17
Pre-order here.
Care of Night, Reconnected
Genre: melodic hard rock
Release Date: Nov. 17
Pre-order here.
Carnal Tomb, Embalmed in Decay
Genre: death metal
Release Date: Nov. 3
Pre-order here.
Catafalque, Dybbuk
Genre: drone/doom metal
Release Date: Oct. 13
Pre-order here.
Cemetery Urn, Suffer the Fallen
Genre: death metal
Release Date: Oct. 27
Pre-order here.
Charity Kill, Garden of Earthly Horrors
Genre: darkwave
Release Date: Aug. 18
Pre-order here.
Crime In Stereo, House & Trance
Genre: hardcore punk
Release Date: Oct. 27
Pre-order here.
††† (Crosses), Goodnight, God Bless, I Love U, Delete.
Genre: darkwave/post-punk
Release Date: Oct. 13
Pre-order here.
Dark the Suns, Raven and the Nightsky
Genre: melodic death/doom/goth metal
Release Date: Sept. 29
Pre-order here.
Death Pose, Midnight Society
Genre: noise rock
Release Date: Oct. 20
Pre-order here.
Den Saakaldte, Pesten Som Tar Over
Genre: black metal
Release Date: Sept. 29
Pre-order here.
Destabilizer, Violence Is the Answer!
Genre: thrash
Release Date: Sept. 22
Pre-order here.
Dirty Honey, Can't Find the Brakes
Genre: rock 'n' roll
Release Date: Nov. 3
Pre-order here.
Dokken, Heaven Comes Down
Genre: hair metal
Release Date: Oct. 27
Pre-order here.
Earthside, Let the Truth Speak
Genre: cinematic rock
Release Date: Nov. 17
Pre-order here.
Ecocide, Metamorphosis
Genre: death metal
Release Date: Oct. 23
Edge of Forever, Ritual
Genre: melodic hard rock
Release Date: Oct. 13
Pre-order here.
Efraah Enhsikaah, One Thousand Vultures Waiting to Bed Fed
Genre: black metal
Release Date: Oct. 27
Pre-order here.
Elegy of Madness, XI
Genre: symphonic metal
Release Date: Oct. 20
Pre-order here.
End, The Sin of Human Frailty
Genre: metallic hardcore/industrial
Release Date: Oct. 27
Pre-order here.
Entierro, The Gates of Hell
Genre: NWOTHM (New Wave of Traditional Heavy metal)
Release Date: Oct. 19
Pre-order here.
Foghat, Sonic Mojo
Genre: classic rock
Release Date: Nov. 10
Free Throw, Lessons That We Swear to Keep
Genre: emo/pop-punk
Release Date: Oct. 13
Pre-order here.
Games We Play, Life's Going Great
Genre: pop-punk/indie
Release Date: Oct. 6
Pre-order here.
Gangar, Stubb
Genre: folk metal
Release Date: Sept. 29
Pre-order here.
Go Ahead and Die, Unealthy Mechanisms
Genre: death metal/crust punk
Release Date: Oct. 20
Pre-order here.
GOAT, Medicine
Genre: acid rock
Release Date: Oct. 13
Pre-order here.
Goatkraft, Prophet of Eternal Damnation
Genre: black/death metal
Release Date: Nov. 3
Pre-order here.
Graven Dagger, Graven Dagger
Genre: stoner rock/metal
Release Date: Oct. 27
Pre-order here.
Graven Sin, Veil of the Gods
Genre: doom metal
Release Date: Nov. 3
Pre-order here.
Graveyard, 6
Genre: retro rock
Release Date: Sept. 29
Pre-order here.
Hawklords, Space
Genre: space rock
Release Date: Sept. 29
Hinayana, Shatter and Fall
Genre: melodic death metal
Release Date: Nov. 10
Pre-order here.
Hooveriii, Poine
Genre: indie psych/space rock
Release Date: Oct. 13
Pre-order here.
Hollow Font, The Fear of Letting Go
Genre: metalcore
Release Date: Oct. 27
Pre-order here.
Horsewhip, Consume and Burn
Genre: metallic hardcore
Release Date: Nov. 10
Pre-order here.
Howling Giant, Glass Future
Genre: stoner metal
Release Date: Oct. 27
Pre-order here.
Hyperia, The Serpent's Cycle
Genre: thrash
Release Date: Nov. 17
Pre-order here.
Impure Wilhelmina, Dead Decades (covers EP)
Genre: post-metal/hardcore
Release Date: Oct. 6
Pre-order here.
Irontom, GEL pt. 1
Genre: alt/indie rock
Release Date: Oct. 13
Pre-order here.
The Keening, Little Bird
Genre: American gothic
Release Date: Oct. 6
Pre-order here.
Kings Crown, Closer to the Truth
Genre: rock 'n' roll
Release Date: Oct. 13
Pre-order here.
Knuckle Puck, Losing What We Love
Genre: pop-punk
Release Date: Oct. 20
Pre-order here.
Kontrust, Madworld
Genre: nu-metal/crossover/dance-pop
Release Date: Nov. 3
Pre-order here.
Krieg, Ruiner
Genre: black metal
Release Date: Oct. 13
Pre-order here.
LALU, The Fish Who Wanted To Be King
Genre: prog rock
Release Date: Oct. 20
Pre-order here.
Lynch Mob, Babylon
Genre: melodic hard rock
Release Date: Oct. 20
Pre-order here.
Marthe, Further In Evil
Genre: black metal/punk
Release Date: Oct. 20
Pre-order here.
Martyrdoom, As Torment Prevails
Genre: death/doom metal
Release Date: Oct. 23
The Menzingers, Some Of It Was True
Genre: punk
Release Date: Oct. 13
Pre-order here.
Milliseconds, So This Is How It Happens
Genre: indie rock
Release Date: Oct. 13
Pre-order here.
Ministry, HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES
Genre: industrial metal
Release Date: March 1, 2024
The Moth, Frost
Genre: doom metal
Release Date: Sept. 22
Pre-order here.
Myrkur, Spine
Genre: atmospheric dark folk/metal
Release Date:
Pre-order here.
Mythologik, Todesgeist EP
Genre: thrash/groove metal
Release Date: Sept. 20
Pre-order here.
Nervosa, Jailbreak
Genre: death-thrash
Release Date: Sept. 29
Pre-order here.
Nick D'Virgilio, Neal Morse & Ross Jennings, Sophomore
Genre: prog rock
Release Date: Nov. 10
Night Verses, Every Sound Has a Color in the Valley of the Night
*ft. Justin Cancellor (Tool), Brandon Boyd (Incubus), Anthony Green (Circa Survive), Author & Punisher
Genre: prog metal
Release Date: Sept. 15 (Part 1 only)
Pre-order here.
Nitrate, Feel the Heat
Genre: melodic hard rock
Release Date: Oct. 13
Pre-order here.
Nytt Land, Torem
Genre: dark folk
Release Date: Oct. 6
Pre-order here.
October Tide, The Cancer Pledge
Genre: death/doom metal
Release Date: Oct. 6
Oni, The Silver Line
Genre: groove/modern metal
Release Date: Sept. 22
Pre-order here.
Otep, The God Slayer
Genre: alt-metal
Release Date: Sept. 15
Pre-order here.
Otto Aday, Persona
Genre: piano-led rock
Release Date: Oct. 6
Pre-order here.
OWDWYR, Receptor
Genre: technical/progressive death metal
Release Date: Oct. 20
Pre-order here.
Ozric Tentacles, Lotus Unfolding
Genre: psychedelic/prog/space rock
Release Date: Oct. 20
Pre-order here.
PAWS, PAWS
Genre: alt-rock
Release Date: Oct. 27
Pre-order here.
Plaguestorm, Empty Eyes EP
Genre: melodic death metal
Release Date: Oct. 20
Pre-order here.
Primordial, How It Ends
Genre: pagan metal
Release Date: Sept. 29
Pre-order here.
Prong, State of Emergency
Genre: groove metal/crossover
Release Date: Oct. 6
Pre-order here.
Ragana, Desolation's Flower
Genre: experimental black metal
Release Date: Oct. 27
Pre-order here.
Rat King, Psychotic Reality
Genre: death-grind
Release Date: Sept. 29
Pre-order here.
Rebaelliun, Under the Sign of Rebellion
Genre: death metal
Release Date: Sept. 22
Pre-order here.
Reckless, Sharp Magik Steel
Genre: speed metal
Release Date: Sept. 22
Pre-order here.
Rival Sons, LIGHTBRINGER
Genre: rock
Release Date: Oct. 20
Pre-order here.
S.C.R.A.M., The Inner City
Genre: ambient/synthwave
Release Date: Oct. 6
Pre-order here.
Secret Sphere, Blackened Heartbeat
Genre: power metal
Release Date: Nov. 10
Pre-order here.
Serenity, Nemesis AD
Genre: symphonic metal
Release Date: Oct. 27
Pre-order here.
Seventh Crystal, Infinity EP
Genre: melodic hard rock
Release Date: Nov. 3
Pre-save here.
Sierra, A Story of Anger
Genre: synthwave
Release Date: Sept. 15
Pre-order here.
Silent Planet, Super Bloom
Genre: metalcore
Release Date: Nov. 10
Pre-order here.
Sinnery, Below the Summit EP
Genre: thrash
Release Date: Sept. 29
Pre-order here.
Slowburn, Fire Starter
Genre: traditional metal
Release Date: Oct. 17
Pre-order here.
Spiritbox, The Fear of Fear EP
Genre: post-metal/djent
Release Date: Nov. 3
Pre-order here.
Stomach, Parasite
Genre: harsh sludge metal
Release Date: Oct. 20
Pre-order here.
The Struts, Pretty Vicious
Genre: glam rock
Release Date: Nov. 3
Pre-order here.
Sulphur Aeon, Seven Crowns and Seven Seals
Genre: blackened death metal
Release Date: Oct. 13
Pre-order here.
SWMRS, Sonic Tonic
Genre: punk
Release Date: Oct. 27
Pre-order here.
Taking Back Sunday, 152
Genre: post-hardcore/emo
Release Date: Oct. 27
Pre-order here.
Tariot, Drag Me to Hell
Genre: modern metal
Release Date: Nov. 24
Pre-order here.
Teenage Halloween, Till You Return
Genre: power-pop
Release Date: Oct. 20
Pre-order here.
Temperance, Hermitage - Daruma's Eyes Pt. 2
Genre: symphonic metal
Release Date: Oct. 20
Pre-order here.
Temple Balls, Avalanche
Genre: melodic hard rock
Release Date:
Pre-order here.
Termina, Soul Elegy
*YouTuber Nik Nocturnal's band
Genre: modern metal
Release Date: Sept. 29
Thetan, Grand Ole Agony
Genre: powerviolence
Release Date: Oct. 13
Pre-order here.
Third Storm, The Locust Mantra
Genre: black metal
Release Date: Oct. 6
Pre-order here.
Throat, We Must Leave You
Genre: dark rock
Release Date: Oct. 27
Pre-order here.
Torn The Fuck Apart, Kill.Bury.Repeat.
Genre: brutal death metal
Release Date: Oct. 6
Pre-order here.
Truth Club, Running From the Chase
Genre: indie rock
Release Date: Oct. 6
Pre-order here.
Twin Temple, God Is Dead
Genre: Satanic doo-wop
Release Date: Oct. 13
Pre-order here.
Unitopia, Seven Chambers
Genre: progressive fusion
Release Date: Aug. 25
Pre-order here.
Upchuck, Bite the Hands That Feeds
Genre: punk
Release Date: Oct. 13
Pre-order here.
Values Here, Take Your Time, I'll Be Waiting
Genre: pop-punk
Release Date: Sept. 22
Pre-order here.
Vanishing Kids, Miracle of Death
Genre: shoegaze/doom
Release Date: Oct. 13
Pre-order here.
Varg, Ewige Wacht
Genre: pagan metal
Release Date: Oct. 13
Pre-order here.
Venera, Venera
*features Korn guitarist James 'Munky' Shaffer
Genre: experimental electronic
Release Date: Oct. 13
Pre-order here.
The Voynich Code, Insomnia
Genre: deathcore
Release Date: Oct. 13
Pre-order here.
VRSTY, Levitate
Genre: post-hardcore
Release Date: Oct. 27
Pre-order here.
War Curse, Confession
Genre: thrash
Release Date: Oct. 20
Pre-order here.
Steven Wilson, The Harmony Codex
Genre: prog rock
Release Date: Sept. 29
Pre-order here.
Witching, Incendium
Genre: sludge/black metal/post-metal
Release Date: Oct. 27
Pre-order here.
Within Temptation, Bleed Out
Genre: symphonic metal
Release Date: Oct. 20
Pre-order here.
Wolves at the Gate, Lost in Translation
*covers album
Genre: metalcore
Release Date: Sept. 22
Pre-order here.
Wolves in the Throne Room, Crypt of Ancestral Knowledge EP
Genre: black metal
Release Date: Sept. 29
Pre-order here.