Spiritbox lead singer Courtney LaPlante suggested in a series of posts this week that the breakout metalcore band will be retiring one of their most played songs live for 2024.

The song in question is "Rotoscope," a 2022 Spiritbox single that quickly became one of the act's most frequently performed tunes in concert.

Indeed, per Setlist.fm, "Rotoscope" is the band's fifth most played song live — at 129 performances — behind only four other Spiritbox heavy hitters: "Holy Roller," "Circle With Me," "Hurt You" and "Yellowjacket."

So why would they retire it? According to LaPlante, they may stop playing it in 2024 based on the abundance of support slots they're scheduled to play, which gives them a shorter set time. But the Spiritbox singer also suggested the decision is not set in stone.

Quoting an X (Twitter) user's clip of the band playing "Rotoscope" live, LaPlante said in response on Sunday (Feb. 11), "Going to miss doing this song," followed by a crying emoji.

Adding to that initially cryptic post, the Spiritbox vocalist explained, "It's not that she is forever retired it's just that we keep getting cool support slots, for 2024 we are openers/festival slots."

Alas, LaPlante added, "If we run the set a lot and miss it…we will throw her back in!"

She also mentioned that "Rotoscope" was influenced by Korn, who Spiritbox will open for on July 30 in Poland, as MetalSucks reported.

"That's why we want to try and play it it’s an homage to them for sure!!!" LaPlante responded to a follow-up question about the song's proposed retirement.

When another fan asked about another Spiritbox song, "The Beauty of Suffering," the vocalist gave a similar answer. "I love doing this song, but it’s more of a headline song, not a support slot song I think," she said.

See all those posts from LaPlante below.

