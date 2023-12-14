If you're a fan of heavy music, you've undoubtedly at least heard of Spiritbox at some point over the last few years. They seemingly came out of nowhere in 2020 when they dropped the brutal song "Holly Roller," but that wasn't the case. Spiritbox were many years in the making.

The band has had a huge year this year, from collaborating with Megan Thee Stallion to being nominated for their first Grammy with the song "Jaded" for Best Metal Performance, to selling out their first headlining tour and releasing a new EP titled The Fear of Fear. Metallica, Ghost, Slipknot and Disturbed are also nominated for the same Grammy category (see the full list of nominees here), but if Spiritbox take home the award, Courtney LaPlante will be the first woman to have ever won the title.

Loudwire had the opportunity to talk to LaPlante and guitarist Mike Stringer about the full story of Spiritbox — the bands they were in prior to forming it (including Iwrestledabearonce), what their vision was when starting the new band, how they handled the massive response to their 2021 debut album Eternal Blue, the incredibly dark concept behind The Fear of Fear and where they see the band's sound evolving in the future.

It's an all-encompassing conversation to give fans old and new the complete history of the band, and we're very excited to share it. Check out the video below to watch the full interview, and get your copy of The Fear of Fear here.

How Spiritbox Became Metal’s Most Promising Band (Interview)