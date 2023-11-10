Here are all of the 2024 rock, metal and alternative Grammy Awards nominees.

See them all further down the page.

What Music Is Eligible for the 2024 Grammy Awards?

Music released between Oct. 1, 2022 and Sept. 15, 2023 is eligible for consideration.

The final round of voting will take place from Dec. 14 through Jan. 2.

When + Where Is the 2024 Grammy Awards?

The 66th annual Grammy Awards will be held on Feb. 4 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and will air live from 8-11:30PM ET on CBS. Paramount+ subscribers with Showtime will be able to stream the event live, with all other tiered subscriber packages affording viewers the ability to watch the day after.

READ MORE: Best Rock Album Grammy by Year - Who Won + Who Should've Won

2024 ROCK, METAL & ALTERNATIVE GRAMMY NOMINEES

Frederick M. Brown, Getty Images Frederick M. Brown, Getty Images loading...

Best Metal Performance

Grammys Grammy Awards loading...

Best Rock Performance

Grammys Grammy Awards loading...

Best Rock Song

Grammys Grammy Awards loading...

Best Rock Album

Grammys Grammy Awards loading...

Best Alternative Music Performance

Grammys Grammy Awards loading...

Best Alternative Music Album

Grammys Grammy Awards loading...

Additional 2024 Grammy Categories With Rock, Metal + Alternative Nominees

*rock/metal/alternative artists highlighted in italics

Best New Artist

Coco Jones

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Liz Callaway - To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim

Rickie Lee Jones - Pieces of Treasure

Laufey - Bewitched

Pentatonix - Holidays Around the World

Bruce Springsteen - Only the Strong Survive

Various - Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Meryl Streep - Big Tree

William Shatner - Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder

Rick Rubin - The Creative Act: A Way of Being

Senator Bernie Sanders - It's Ok to Be Angry About Capitalism

Michelle Obama - The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Daisy Jones & The Six - Aurora

Various Artists - Barbie The Album

Various Artists - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music From and Inspired By

Various Artists - Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3

Weird Al Yankovic - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Best Music Video

The Beatles - I'm Only Sleeping

Tyler Childers - In Your Love

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For

Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out

Troye Sivan - Rush

Best Music Film

Moonage Daydream

How I'm Feeling Now

Live From Paris, The Big Steppers Tour

I Am Everything

Dear Mama

Best Historical Album

Bob Dylan - Fragments - Time Out Of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series, Vol. 17

Various Artists - The Moaninest Moan of Them All: The Jazz Saxophone of Loren McMurray, 1920-1922

Various Artists - Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958-1971

Lou Reed - Words & Music, May 1965 - Deluxe Edition

Various Artists - Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos

Best Remixed Recording

Depeche Mode - Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix)

Gorillas ft. Tame Impala & Booty Brown - New Gold (Dom Dolla Remix)

Lane 8 - Reviver (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix)

Mariah Carey - Workin’ Hard (Terry Hunter Remix)

Turnstile and Badbadnotgood ft. Blood Orange - Alien Love Call

