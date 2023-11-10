Here Are All of the 2024 Rock, Metal + Alternative Grammy Nominees

Here are all of the 2024 rock, metal and alternative Grammy Awards nominees.

What Music Is Eligible for the 2024 Grammy Awards?

Music released between Oct. 1, 2022 and Sept. 15, 2023 is eligible for consideration.

The final round of voting will take place from Dec. 14 through Jan. 2.

When + Where Is the 2024 Grammy Awards?

The 66th annual Grammy Awards will be held on Feb. 4 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and will air live from 8-11:30PM ET on CBS. Paramount+ subscribers with Showtime will be able to stream the event live, with all other tiered subscriber packages affording viewers the ability to watch the day after.

2024 ROCK, METAL & ALTERNATIVE GRAMMY NOMINEES

Best Metal Performance

Best Rock Performance

Best Rock Song

Best Rock Album

 Best Alternative Music Performance

Best Alternative Music Album

Additional 2024 Grammy Categories With Rock, Metal + Alternative Nominees

*rock/metal/alternative artists highlighted in italics

Best New Artist

Coco Jones
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Liz Callaway - To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim
Rickie Lee Jones - Pieces of Treasure
Laufey - Bewitched
Pentatonix - Holidays Around the World
Bruce Springsteen - Only the Strong Survive
Various - Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Meryl Streep - Big Tree
William Shatner - Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder
Rick Rubin - The Creative Act: A Way of Being
Senator Bernie Sanders - It's Ok to Be Angry About Capitalism
Michelle Obama - The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Daisy Jones & The Six - Aurora
Various Artists - Barbie The Album
Various Artists - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music From and Inspired By
Various Artists - Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3
Weird Al Yankovic - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Best Music Video

The Beatles - I'm Only Sleeping
Tyler Childers - In Your Love
Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For
Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out
Troye Sivan - Rush

Best Music Film

Moonage Daydream
How I'm Feeling Now
Live From Paris, The Big Steppers Tour
I Am Everything
Dear Mama

Best Historical Album

Bob Dylan - Fragments - Time Out Of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series, Vol. 17
Various Artists - The Moaninest Moan of Them All: The Jazz Saxophone of Loren McMurray, 1920-1922
Various Artists - Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958-1971
Lou Reed - Words & Music, May 1965 - Deluxe Edition
Various Artists - Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos

Best Remixed Recording

Depeche Mode - Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix)
Gorillas ft. Tame Impala & Booty Brown - New Gold (Dom Dolla Remix)
Lane 8 - Reviver (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix)
Mariah Carey - Workin’ Hard (Terry Hunter Remix)
Turnstile and Badbadnotgood ft. Blood Orange - Alien Love Call

