The 2024 Grammy nominations have been revealed, and as always the rock, alternative and metal categories can be a bit divisive when it comes to how fans view them. The social media response has started rolling in considering this year's nominees, so let's see what fans think of the nominations.

There always seems to be some discontent with the rock category representation and this year is no different. One fan bemoaned, "The grammys NEVER properly represent any category of music and the academy is a joke!!!!! there were so many breakout alternative artists that didn’t make the cut and forget about the grammys ever taking metal music seriously. tear it all down and try again." Another added, "the grammys never fail to completely disregard rock/metal music lol."

That said, fans did have some thoughts on those nominated. Paramore, who were nominated for Best Rock Album and Best Rock Alternative Performance for This Is Why, seemed to garner quite a bit of chatter.

Greta Van Fleet were another act generating plenty of response, most of it positive. Starcatcher is up for Best Rock Album,

And there will always be a lot of interest in veteran bands such as Metallica and Foo Fighters, who both are nominated again for their work this past year.

And there was plenty of other Grammy discussion as well, with fans weighing in on Ghost, Spiritbox, Queens of the Stone Age, Arctic Monkeys and more.

Who will win what? You'll have to find out when the 66th annual Grammy Awards are held on Feb. 4 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The ceremony will air live from 8-11:30PM ET on CBS. Paramount+ subscribers with Showtime will be able to stream the event live, with all other tiered subscriber packages affording viewers the ability to watch the day after.