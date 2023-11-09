Yes, Spiritbox have indeed collaborated with rapper Megan Thee Stallion with an official rock remix of her latest single "Cobra," transforming it into a hard and heavy juggernaut.

This is by far the most unexpected collab in rock and metal this year, even as heavy music continues to infiltrate more mainstream areas. The commonality between these two artists, however, offers plenty of insight as to how this partnership materialized — Spiritbox and Megan Thee Stallion are both managed by Roc Nation, the entertainment agency founded by rap legend Jay-Z.

Megan Thee Stallion is perhaps best known for her feature appearance on Cardi B's hit song "WAP" and just released the single "Cobra" last week. The song has already racked up more than 10 million streams between Spotify and YouTube, meaning Spiritbox are riding atop the crest of a pretty significant wave with how quickly this remix arrived.

The original version of "Cobra" opens with a guitar riff that is slightly reminiscent of the stuttered riffage in Ozzy Osbourne's "Crazy Train."

Spiritbox, who just released The Fear of Fear EP last week, make it considerably heavier.

Megan Thee Stallion's stern delivery, when set against the undulating, down-tuned rhythms of the band actually goes pretty damn hard, not far removed from the jaw-smacking grooves and breakdowns heard in hardcore and deathcore.

It should be no surprise that rap and rhythmic metal are an ideal match — they have been for decades.

Still, this is an extremely polished and well-executed remix, demonstrating Spiritbox's versatility and dynamic songwriting chops.

Listen to the rock remix of Megan Thee Stallion's "Cobra" featuring Spiritbox below and read the lyrics beneath the video player.

Megan Thee Stallion, "Cobra" (Rock Remix)

Megan Thee Stallion, "Cobra" Lyrics

(B-B-Bankroll Got it)

Ayy

[Verse 1]

Breakin' down and I had the whole world watchin'

But the worst part is really who watched me

Every night I cried, I almost died

And nobody close tried to stop it

Long as everybody gettin' paid, right?

Everything'll be okay, right?

I'm winnin', so nobody trippin'

Bet if I ever fall off, everybody go missin'

At night, I'm sittin' in a dark room thinkin'

Probably why I always end up drinkin'

Yes, I'm very depressed

How can somebody so blessed wanna slit they wrist?

Shit, I'd probably bleed out some Pinot

When they find me, I'm in Valentino, ayy

He pourin' me shots, thinkin' it's lit

Hah, little did he know

[Chorus]

This pussy deprеssed, hmm, I'm about to stress him, yeah

Pink nails 'round his nеck, huh, but this ain't domestic, ayy

Think it's goin' down, hah, now he stand corrected, ayy

This pussy depressed, hmm, I'm about to stress him, ah

[Verse 2]

Ayy, damn, I got problems

Never thought a bitch like me would ever hit rock bottom

Man, I miss my parents, way too anxious, always cancel my plans

Pulled up, caught him cheatin', gettin' his dick sucked in the same spot I'm sleepin'

Lord, give me a break, I don't know how much more of this shit I can take (Ayy)

How long you been worried 'bout me, tellin' people that's not me?

Honestly, it kinda feel like you plottin', watchin'

Why is you speakin' on me at my lowest when you acted like you ain't noticed?

I was trippin', goin' crazy

And they lowkey hatin', so they ain't gon' say shit

Damn, I finally see it

I'm killin' myself when bitches would die to be me

[Chorus]

This pussy depressed, hmm, I'm about to stress him, yeah

Pink nails 'round his neck, huh, but this ain't domestic, ayy

Think it's goin' down, hah, now he stand corrected, ayy

This pussy depressed, hmm, I'm about to stress him, ah

[Outro]

I ain't goin', yeah, no emotion, ayy

Back outside, yeah, back in motion, ayy

He keep callin', hmm, I ignore it (Ayy)

He say I'm crazy, hmm, don't I know it, ah