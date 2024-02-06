Megan Thee Stallion turned heads on Monday (Feb. 5) when she showed off her assets in a suggestive video on Instagram that shows her vamping to the Static-X song "Cold."

Saying it was for her birthday week —the entertainer's birthday is Feb. 15 — Megan's spicy clip elicited a response from Static-X and several rock and metal fans.

"Cold!!!" Static-X said when they re-shared the post on their Instagram, adding the praying hands emoji to show appreciation to Thee Stallion.

Down toward the bottom of this post, see Megan Thee Stallion's video, followed by the response from Static-X and a few additional reactions from fans on X (formerly Twitter).

In Megan's Instagram comments, some of the reactions from rock fans seemed slightly contentious. "Please god no no don't take static X from me please it's all I have left," one commenter remarked. "Wayne should be alive rn," another said, referring to the late Static-X bandleader Wayne Static.

Static-X continue today with vocalist-guitarist Xer0 in Wayne's place. The band also includes bassist Tony Campos, guitarist Koichi Fukuda and drummer Ken Jay.

This isn't the first time that Megan Thee Stallion has dipped her toe into the world of rock and metal. In fact, last year, the hip-hop artist and celebrity spokesperson collaborated with the metalcore band Spiritbox on a remix version of her song "Cobra."

In the hip-hop sphere, some fans believe that Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion are beefing after Stallion supposedly took swipe at Minaj in her new song "Hiss."

The Static-X song "Cold" appears in its original form on the band's second album, Machine (2001). It also appears in a different version on the Queen of the Damned soundtrack (2002).

Megan Thee Stallion Video

Static-X Response

Other Reactions