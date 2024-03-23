On the 25th anniversary of the release of their debut album, Wisconsin Death Trip, Static-X have unveiled the first trailer for the new documentary, Evil Disco: The Rise, Fall and Regeneration of Static-X.

In addition to featuring the band's surviving classic members (guitarist Koichi Fukuda, bassist Tony Campos and drummer Ken Jay) as well as existing recordings of Wayne Static, the documentary features several of the band's peers.

Dave Navarro (Jane's Addiction), Jamey Jasta (Hatebreed), Edsel Dope (Dope, manager/producer), Meegs Rascón (Coal Chamber), Dino Cazares (Fear Factory), John 5 (Motley Crue), Lajon Witherspoon (Sevendust) all star in the trailer. Together, they recollect the band's early platinum-certified success, the tragic loss of Wayne and, later, his wife Tera Wray, through the band's impressive comeback with anonymous frontman Xer0.

"To me, Wisconsin Death Trip is that era's The Wall [by Pink Floyd]," Navarro asserts, speaking to the importance of Static-X's late '90s and early '00s rise. It's followed by an audio recording of Wayne saying he can't believe one million people bought a copy of his band's album.

"These two were living in this Bonnie and Clyde suicide drug-crazed cinematic romance," Dope says of Wayne and Tera Wray's relationship, speaking to the "fall" element of the documentary title.

Having witnessed Static-X's regeneration first hand on the Machine Killer tour with Sevendust, Witherspoon asserts, "Watching these guys come back has been incredible."

Watch the trailer below.

The Rise, Fall and Regeneration of Static-X - Documentary Trailer

Static-X in 2024

Static-X currently have tour dates book through late may in support of their latest album, Project: Regeneration Vol. 2.

Visit the band's website to see all upcoming dates.