Sevendust + Static-X Announce ANOTHER Co-Headlining Tour

Static-X and Sevendust have announced the third leg of the "Machine Killer" co-headlining tour, with support again coming from Dope.

The first leg took place last fall and marked the first time the Static-X and Sevendust toured together since 1999. It was such a hit, they're doing it all over again on a second U.S. leg from Feb. 1 to Feb. 27 with Dope and Lines of Loyalty on the bill as special guests.

The third trek will kick off on April 28, primarily focusing on the northwestern territory of the U.S. with three Canadian stops — one in British Columbia and two in Alberta.

See all of the new tour dates further down the page. Visit the Static-X and Sevendust websites for tickets.

Sevendust will be out promoting their 14th album, Truth Killer, which Loudwire crowned the best hard rock album of 2023.

Meanwhile, Static-X will drop Project: Regeneration Vol. 2 on Jan. 26, featuring the last remaining vocal performances and musical compositions from late frontman Wayne Static. Pre-order the album here.

The Machine Killer 2024 Leg 3 Tour Dates

April 28 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

April 30 – San Francisco, Calif. @ The Midway

May 02 – Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Ballroom

May 03 – Eugene, Ore. @ McDonald Theater

May 04 – Tacoma, Wash. @ Temple Theater

May 05 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Vogue Theatre

May 07 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Midway Music Hall

May 09 – Calgary, Alberta @ Grey Eagle Casino

May 10 – Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory

May 11 – Boise, Idaho @ Knitting Factory

May 13 – Great Falls, Mont. @ The Newberry

May 15 – Sioux Falls, S.D. @ The District

May 16 – Omaha, Neb. @ Steelhouse Omaha

May 17 – Dubuque, Iowa @ Five Flags Center

May 18 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Myth