Win a Static-X ‘Project Regeneration’ Vol. 1 + Vol. 2 Vinyl + Hoodie Prize Pack

Here's your chance to win a Static-X Project Regeneration vinyl prize pack that comes with both volumes and a Static-X hoodie.

Static-X have made a triumphant return with their Project Regeneration albums serving as a tribute to the late Wayne Static and reuniting their classic Wisconsin Death Trip lineup. Now Loudwire Nights is giving you a chance to win both albums on vinyl along with a Static-X hoodie as the latest addition to our Loudwire Record Club.

With masked vocalist Xero stepping in to salute Wayne Static and joining Tony Campos, Ken Jay and Koichi Fukada, Static-X have given us new additions to their catalog with the songs "Hollow," "All These Years," "Stay Alive," "Zombie" and a brilliant cover of Nine Inch Nails' "Terrible Lie."

Now is the perfect opportunity to add to your vinyl collection. Just be sure to use the entry box below to provide your contact info in order to enter the contest. You'll need to do so before the contest deadline of Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 10AM ET, so go ahead and do so now.

And just this reminder that Static-X can be heard on the Loudwire Nights radio show. You can find Loudwire Nights airing live every weeknight at 7PM ET or on the Loudwire app; you can also see if the show is available on your local radio station and listen to interviews on-demand.