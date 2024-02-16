It was another big week for touring bands, with 21 new rock and metal tours and five festivals announced this past week.

Leading the way was Pearl Jam, who announced two North American legs along with some global tour dates for 2024. This came with the announcement of their new Dark Matter album which is available to pre-order now.

Theatrical metallers Avatar will cross the pond for dates in May. Plus, you've got more co-headlining dates with In This Moment and Motionless in White on the way. And if you want to see some rock legends at work, Robert Plant is heading back out with Alison Krauss and Neil Young is taking his longtime collaborators Crazy Horse back on tour.

If you're looking to see a lot of bands in one setting, there's five new festivals to check out. Hawthorne Heights are back doing their "Is for Lovers" run, putting together festival-dates for 2024. Plus, you've got the Capulet Fest, Let's Go, Camp Punksylvania, Electric Highway and Tied Down festival lineups ready for your perusal.

Where are you spending your concert dollar? See who's touring below.

1349

1349 Season of Mist

Tour Dates: May 20-30

Support Acts: Spectral Wound, Antichrist Siege Machine, Spirit Possession

Ticketing Info

Avatar

avatar Photo by Johan Carlén

Tour Dates: May 8-19

Support Acts: Oxymorrons and Conquer Divide

Ticketing Info

Big Big Train

big big train Massimo Goina

Tour Dates: March 1-13

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Boundaries

boundaries Sarah Holick

Tour Dates: May 8-June 8

Support Acts: Orthodox, Kaonashi and No Cure

Ticketing Info

Cognitive

cognitive Metal Blade

Tour Dates: March 28-April 5

Support Acts: Trenchlung

Ticketing Info

Crowbar

crowbar Photo by Justin Reich

Tour Dates: March 30-April 14

Support Acts: Morbid Visions

Ticketing Info

Des Rocs

des rocs Javi Perez

Tour Dates: April 13-May 4

Support Acts: Jigsaw Youth

Ticketing Info

Esoteric

esoteric Season of Mist

Tour Dates: May 10-23

Support Acts: Vacant Eyes, Chthe'ilist and Spectral Voice

Ticketing Info

Heilung

heilung Season of MIst

Tour Dates: April 13-23

Support Acts: Elvor

Ticketing Info

Helmet

Liz Ramanand, Loudwire

Tour Dates: April 14-May 19

Support Acts: Cro-Mags

Ticketing Info

In This Moment / Motionless in White

In This Moment's Maria Brink + Motionless in White's Chris Motionless Stephen J. Cohen, Getty Images / David A. Smith, Getty Images

Tour Dates: April 30-May 5

Support Acts: Kim Dracula, Mike's Dead

Ticketing Info

The Mars Volta

the mars volta Photo by Clemente Ruiz

Tour Dates: June 6-14

Support Acts: Teri Gender Bender

Ticketing Info

Bret Michaels

Kevin Mazur, Getty Images

Tour Dates: July 12-Aug. 31

Support Acts: Chris Janson, Lou Gramm, Don Felder, Dee Snider

Ticketing Info

Pearl Jam

Photo of Pearl Jam in 2024. Danny Clinch

Tour Dates: May 4-30; Aug. 22-Sept. 17

Support Acts: Deep Sea Diver, Glen Hansard,

Ticketing Info

Periphery

periphery Photo credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Tour Dates: May 8-18

Support Acts: Eidola, Jake Bowen

Ticketing Info

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

robert plant and alison krauss Photo by Alysse Gafkjen

Tour Dates: June 2-Sept. 1

Support Acts: JD McPherson

Ticketing Info

Reality Club

reality club Tallulah PR

Tour Dates: March 3-22

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Santana / Counting Crows

santana, counting crows Ethan Miller / Emma McIntyre

Tour Dates: June 14-Sept. 2

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Symphony X

symphony x Photo Credit: Danny Sanchez

Tour Dates: May 16-June 8

Support Acts: Heathen

Ticketing Info

They Might Be Giants

they might be giants Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez

Tour Dates: May 9-June 23

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Neil Young + Crazy Horse

neil young Matt Kincaid, Getty Images

Tour Dates: April 24-May 23

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Also of Note:

concert crowd, exit festival 2021 Srdjan Stevanovic, Getty Images

* Hawthorne Heights are bringing back their Is For Lovers Festival with six dates scheduled for 2024. Stops include Stateline, Nevada (Lake Tahoe) on June 22 at Harvey's; Charleston, West Virginia on July 13 at GoMart Ballpark; Sauget, Illinois on July 27 at Pop's; Council Bluffs, Iowa on Aug. 24 at Harrah's Stir Cove; Los Angeles on Aug. 31 at The Torch at LB Memorial Coliseum; and Cincinnati on Sept. 7 at PNC Pavilion at Riverbend. As with past editions, a rotating list of still-to-be-named support acts will join Hawthorne Heights.

Ticketing Info

* Taking Back Sunday, Dashboard Confessional, The Revivalists, The Band Camino, Bush and Daughtry will serve as headliners for the Let's Go Festival taking place May 31-June 2 at the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds in Crownsville, Md. Motion City Soundtrack, Coin, Our Lady Peace, Thursday and Big Wreck are also among the weekend performers.

Ticketing Info

* The Capulet Fest is back for another year. August Burns Red, Cold, Blessthefall, It Dies Today, Impending Doom, Upon a Burning Body, RED, Of Virtue, Adelitas Way and more are on board for the music weekend, which is set for June 28-30 at the Thompson Speedway in Thompson, Connecticut.

Ticketing Info

* The Bronx, Big D. & the Kids Table, Laura Jane Grace, The Dirty Nil and more will be part of the fourth annual Camp Punksylvania Music & Camping Festival taking place July 5-7 at the West End Fairgrounds in Gilbert, Pa. Other bands of note include Diesel Boy, Bad Cop Bad Cop, Codefendants, We Are the Union and more. Additional acts, including two of the headliners, will be named at a later time.

Ticketing Info

* Have Heart, Drain, Terror and more lead the lineup for the 2024 Tied Down festival taking place June 1-2 at Detroit's Russell Industrial Center.

Ticketing Info

* The 2024 Electric Highway festival lineup is now complete. Anciients, Dead Quiet, La Chinga, Buffalo Bud Buster and Empress lead the three-day music festival taking place April 4-6 in Calgary, Alberta.

Ticketing Info

* Dethklok + Babymetal will once again team up for a two-night event at The Masonic in San Francisco April 24 and 25. DragonForce will open the first night, with Necrogoblikon opening the second.

Ticketing Info

* The Offspring will take over the Punk Rock Museum in Las Vegas April 12-14. The band will have a special Smash exhibit celebrating the 30th anniversary of the album and they'll also take part in a Q&A session with an acoustic performance. Plus, guitarist Noodles will be guiding fans on personal tours.

Ticketing Info

* Frank Turner has announced the support acts for his Lost Evenings VII taking place Sept. 19-22 at the Grand Canadian Resort Casino in Toronto. A Henry Rollins spoken word performance, Nobro, The Dirty Nil and Bedouin Soundclash will open the four dates.

Ticketing Info

* Def Leppard's Rick Allen and Lauren Monroe will play host to the Raven Drum Foundation's All-Star Jam, aiding the Friends of Firefighters organization. Guests include Paul Shaffer and Will Lee (the World's Most Dangerous Band), Peter Criss (KISS), Jim Keltner (Ringo Starr, John Lennon, George Harrison, Eric Clapton, The Traveling Wilburys), Eddie Brigati (The Rascals), Liberty DeVitto (Billy Joel), Duane Trucks (Widespread Panic), Shawn Pelton (Saturday Night Live Band), Corky Laing (Mountain), Christine Ohlman (Saturday Night Live Band) and Simon Kirke (Bad Company. The event will take place March 14 at the Cutting Room in New York, N.Y.

Ticketing Info