Following Pearl Jam's 2024 North American tour announcement, we thought it would be fun to look at the most played song live off every one of their albums.

Pearl Jam are one of few hard rock bands from the 1990s Seattle music scene that have a large discography, with their 12th studio album Dark Matter coming out in just a few months.

All 11 of Pearl Jam's studio albums have peaked within the Top 10 of the Billboard 200, five of which made it to the very top of the chart. Even their 2020 effort Gigaton landed at No. 5, making the rockers a strong commercial success three decades into their career.

They've also been a touring machine since the early '90s — Setlist.fm notes that they've played over 900 concerts since their formation. Unsurprisingly, the majority of the songs that they've played live the most are from their first few albums, particularly Ten (1991), Vs. (1993) and Vitalogy (1994). This is a common find with artists, especially when their debut album is as strong as Ten is.

We wanted to dig a little deeper though and uncover which songs from each of Pearl Jam's 11 albums have been played the most during their touring career. So, we checked out Setlist.fm's Tour Statistics for Pearl Jam to see which songs they've played live the most.

Scroll through the gallery below to see which track from each record has been played the most. The song is listed underneath each album cover, and we also included how many times it's been played, according to Setlist.fm's findings.

The Most Played Song Live off Every Pearl Jam Album These are the most played songs live off every Pearl Jam, according to Setlist.fm's Tour Statistics page for the band. Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner