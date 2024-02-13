Pearl Jam have announced 2024 tour dates.

The expansive trek will begin May 4 in Vancouver, British Columbia. The band will then make their way through several U.S. locations before taking the tour overseas to the U.K. and Europe. They'll return to the States in August, hitting major east coast cities like New York, Philadelphia and Boston, followed by a run of Australian shows scheduled for November.

A complete list of concert dates is available below.

In regards to live performing, the last few years have been sparse for Pearl Jam. In 2023, the played just eight shows across the U.S. They've also not released a new album since 2020's Gigaton, but frontman Eddie Vedder has said the band isn't all that concerned with being top dog in the industry.

"At the risk of sounding whatever, we haven’t had an issue selling tickets over the years," he told The New York Times Magazine in 2022, shortly before releasing his third solo album, Earthling. "If there’s been ebbs and flows in the amount of people that care, we've had enough people that cared and continued to care that we haven't noticed. I don't know if that's been for better or worse. At least we're not chasing anything."

New Music Coming From Pearl Jam

Accompanying Pearl Jam on the road this year will be a brand new album, Dark Matter, which will arrive on April 19. It was produced by Andrew Watt, who's recent output includes records by Ozzy Osbourne, the Rolling Stones and Iggy Pop.

“It's a lot heavier than you'd expect," guitarist Mike McCready said this year. "There's the melody and energy of the first couple of records."

Pearl Jam 2024 Tour Dates

May 40 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena

May 06 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena

May 10 - Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

May 13 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

May 16 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

May 18 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

May 21 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum

May 22 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum

May 25 - Napa Valley, Calif. @ BottleRock Festival

May 28 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

May 30 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

June 25 - Manchester, U.K. @ Manchester Co-Op Live

June 29 - London, U.K. @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

July 02 - Berlin, Germany @ Waldbühne

July 03 - Berlin, Germany @ Waldbühne

July 06 - Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi

July 08 - Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi

July 11 - Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool Festival

July 13 - Passeio Maritimo de Alges, Portugal @ Nos Alive Festival

Aug. 22 - Missoula, Mont. @ Washington-Grizzly Stadium

Aug. 26 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 29 - Chicago, Ill. @ Wrigley Field

Aug. 31 - Chicago, Ill. @ Wrigley Field

Sept. 03 - New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Sept. 04 - New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Sept. 07 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 09 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 12 – Baltimore, Md. @ CFG Bank Arena

Sept. 15 - Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park

Sept. 17 - Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park

Nov. 08 - Auckland, New Zealand @ Go Media Stadium

Nov. 13 - Gold Coast, Australia @ Heritage Bank Stadium

Nov. 16 - Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium

Nov. 21 - Sydney, Australia @ Giants Stadium