Nearly four years after the release of their last studio album Gigaton, Pearl Jam are back with a new song called "Dark Matter," and they've announced their 12th album of the same name.

While "Dance of the Clairvoyants," the lead single for their last album Gigaton, saw the band experiment with their sound quite a bit, "Dark Matter" sees the rockers go back to the raw, hard rock feel of the releases from early in their career.

In addition to the song, Pearl Jam have shared the details for the album Dark Matter, which will be out April 19 through Monkeywrench Records/Republic Records and can be pre-ordered at the Pearl Jam website.

Check out the song, album artwork and track list further down the page.

Gigaton came out right at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, so it was quite a while before the rockers were able to take the stage and go on tour in support of it. Nevertheless, they're back with yet another new set of songs that will be out in a few months, and already have a handful of dates plotted throughout 2024 to celebrate it.

Drummer Matt Cameron confirmed that Pearl Jam's next album was finished in late November, and suggested that it would be out sometime in 2024. Then, in early January, guitarist Mike McCready teased that the new collection of songs, produced by Andrew Watt, will be heavier than fans may expect from the Seattle rockers.

"There’s the melody and energy of the first couple of records. Andrew pushed us to play as hard and melodic and thoughtful as we’ve done in a long time. I feel like Matt Cameron’s drumming has elements of what he did in Soundgarden," the guitarist elaborated to Classic Rock.

Pearl Jam, "Dark Matter"

Pearl Jam, Dark Matter Album Art + Track Listing

Pearl Jam, 'Dark Matter' album cover Republic Records loading...

01. "Scared of Fear"

02. "React, Respond"

03. "Wreckage"

04. "Dark Matter"

05. "Won't Tell"

06. "Upper Hand"

07. "Waiting for Stevie"

08. "Running"

09. "Something Special"

10. "Got to Give"

11. "Setting Sun"