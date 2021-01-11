Tommy Vext Urges Fans Not to Cyberbully Bad Wolves

Former Bad Wolves vocalist Tommy Vext has issued a statement to his fans, urging them not to bash his ex-bandmates in response to his dismissal. Vext claims the instrumental section of Bad Wolves made “an ill timed response” to rumors perpetuated by the media.

Bad Wolves revealed their split with Vext on Jan. 9, though the band didn’t comment on why. Fans have speculated on whether Vext’s conservative political views caused the split, but the singer’s new statement via Instagram Stories seems to reference the lawsuit against him, filed by former girlfriend Whitney Johns.

“Guys please listen: you can support me without bashing my former band mates in @badwolvesofficial. I understand emotions are high and there’s a lot of speculation but just chill. I will make a statement when legal documents are finalized. I have no animosity toward the boys, the media once again ran with rumors and forced my ex bandmates to make an ill timed response,” Vext writes.

“I am grateful for your support & reassurance and it’s actually moved me to tears. But we don’t need to spread negativity to the other guys. We have very different political and spiritual beliefs but they are good human beings & the way I see it is we will have a healthy competition to create awesome music. So everyone wins. I Love John, Doc, Chris & Kyle. Please Don’t bully my homies.”

Instagram: Tommy Vext

Whitney Johns was granted a two-year domestic violence restraining order on Vext following a five-day virtual trial, where court documents detailed four alleged incidents of physical violence against Johns. Vext has vehemently denied the allegations against him.