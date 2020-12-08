According to a report from MetalSucks, Bad Wolves vocalist Tommy Vext has been accused of assault by his ex-girlfriend, fitness model and personal trainer Whitney Johns.

The metal site obtained court documents in which Johns alleges that Vext (real name Cummings) assaulted her numerous times "both during and after the relationship." The documents also detail an incident where the singer allegedly struck her in the face with enough force to draw blood. Other claims within the documents allege that Vext dragged her by the hair and had put her in a chokehold to the point where she nearly lost consciousness. She sought a Domestic Violence Restraining Order against Vext on April 17 of this year.

According to Johns, the couple dated for nine months and lived together for two weeks. During that time, they both appeared in multiple videos for Omax Health. The vocalist also acknowledged Johns' skills as a trainer in a previous social media post.

Within the documents obtained by MetalSucks, Johns singled out four incidents in which the musician assaulted her. The first occurred on New Year's Day of this year, when she alleges that Vext struck her in the face, which cut the inside of her lip and led to her nose and her lips bleeding profusely afterward. She stated that Vext then took her home, but refused to leave and "choked her as he verbally threatened to kill her." She claims that her lips were swollen and bruised for the next three days and she was forced to cancel her client meetings as a result.

Johns claims that Vext struck her in the face again on Jan. 14, and that during an argument with the singer while she was preparing for a photoshoot on Feb. 29 he allegedly threw water in her face twice. During this latter incident, she claims that when she "instinctively scratched [Vext] in self-defense,” he became angrier and “tackled her to the ground, put his hands around her neck, and choked her while slamming her head into the ground [for] 10 to 15 seconds,” nearly rendering her unconscious.

After leaving town to avoid Vext any further for a period, a final incident occurred on April 11 in which the vocalist is alleged to have “choked [Johns]‚ dragged her by the hair, and put her in a chokehold until she almost lost consciousness."

This confrontation allegedly came a day after Vext had called her and stated that he wanted to kill himself and begged her to come to his residence. Johns says she agreed and went to console him but when the singer asked why they couldn't resume their dating relationship, he blocked her from leaving.

According to the report, "[Vext] began to choke her. [Johns] screamed as the windows were open and she hoped that the neighbors would hear her. [Vext] then grabbed [Johns] by the hair and dragged her into his bedroom where he placed her in a chokehold. [Johns] almost lost consciousness when [Vext] appeared to realize what he was doing and let her go. [Johns] quickly collected her belongings and left the residence. [Vext] left visible finger marks on [Johns’] neck, and bruises on her chin and neck. [Johns] suffered from swollen knots on her head and had neck pain for several days after the incident."

Johns immediately went to the police station and an Emergency Protective Order was issued on April 11, but it was unable to be served to Vext as he could not be located.

The documents also cite various threats allegedly made by Vext both threatening her person and part of her business. She also alleges that the couple made videos of themselves having sex while they were together and Vext allegedly threatened to release those recordings.

Johns' request for a restraining order was partly granted, though her request to stop posting on social media and not to disseminate personal info was denied for being "potentially overbroad." The restraining order mandated that the singer neither contact Johns or come within 100 yards of her.

A hearing was initially set for May 8, but was put off multiple times due to the current pandemic and requests from Vext's lawyer. A hearing finally took place Nov. 17. The next hearing is scheduled for tomorrow (Dec. 9)