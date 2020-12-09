Late Tuesday (Dec. 8), news of assault allegations against Bad Wolves' singer Tommy Vext made by his ex-girlfriend, personal trainer Whitney Johns, emerged. MetalSucks obtained documents detailing the dispute between the former couple, which included accounts of alleged physical assault and an emergency protective order obtained by Johns. Vext has now issued a statement claiming that the allegations against him are false and that he is looking forward to resolving the issue in court.

In a statement provided, Vext says, “The allegations made against me by my former girlfriend are not true. Given the ongoing civil dispute between us, I am not at liberty to say any more at this time. I look forward to resolving this matter in court.”

According to the MetalSucks report on the matter, the court documents detailed four incidents of alleged physical by Vext against Johns as well as alleged threats supposedly made by the singer.

Once the story broke on Tuesday, fans reached out to Vext on social media to ask about the validity of the accusations, to which the singer responded that it was "Fake AF News" and telling another follower that it was "not even worth addressing."

The next hearing in the case is set to take place today (Dec. 9).