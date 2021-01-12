Bad Wolves: Split With Tommy Vext Is Not About ‘Cancel Culture’

Bad Wolves have been making headlines all weekend following the announcement that singer Tommy Vext was parting ways with the band. Last night (Jan. 11), Doc Coyle and John Boecklin hosted a livestream on Facebook to explain the decision, and confirm that it was not related to "cancel culture."

The rockers started the discussion off by thanking fans who are planning to continue supporting them, despite the changes they will be going through over time. On the other hand, they also admitted that they will understand where fans are coming from if they decide to stop following the band going forward.

“It’s sad to say that we had to part ways, or that [Vext] left, or that he was fired, whatever. Like, fuck all that shit. It’s just something that had to take its course like this," Boecklin said.

"But we’re here and we’re going to write the sickest record that we’ve ever done with a new guy and you can take it or leave it," he continued. "Not as, like, a threat or anything, it’s just kinda like, you know, we’re here to just do business as usual. We’re musicians and that’s all we’ve ever done. Now we’re just going to push forward.”

Vext had grown increasingly vocal about his political beliefs throughout 2020, especially closer to the election when he publicly endorsed Donald Trump for president. Soon after, allegations of abuse came out against the singer, which were made by an ex-girlfriend, Whitney Johns. Vext denied the accusations, but Johns was granted a restraining order against him.

However, despite the calamities, Bad Wolves insist that they did not part ways with Vext because of "cancel culture" or his political beliefs. Coyle and Vext had had their differences in the past, but always managed to make it work within the band. Coyle actually went on to make it a point that music is supposed to be the commonplace between people no matter what they believe.

"To me, music, heavy metal, rock and roll, hardcore, punk, was about overcoming our differences, you know? And, it’s like, you go to a Metallica show, and is it about what political party you’re from? Or is it like, we’re all going to sing along to ‘Creeping Death'?" the guitarist explained.

"The whole point of it is that we want to put forward a more inclusive idea that, I don’t care, I really do not care who you support, where you’re coming from, it’s about the music.”

Coyle and Boecklin concluded the video by acknowledging that fans are eager to know the actual reasoning for Vext's departure, but that now is not the time that they will disclose it.

Watch the full livestream below, and stay tuned for any further updates.