The next era of Bad Wolves is upon us. The band kicks things off with "Lifeline," the first song featuring new frontman DL Laskiewicz. It's also an introduction to their upcoming album Dear Monsters, which is now on target for an Oct. 29 arrival via Better Noise Music.

The song itself feels very much in the wheelhouse of what Bad Wolves fans have heard up to this point in the group's career, with DL's vocals helping to bring a soaring and uplifting quality to the track.

“DL is one of the most talented and hard-working people we have ever had the pleasure to know. He is a team player, a creative force, and overall a great human being who fits perfectly with our BW family," state the band. "It feels incredible to be surrounded with such positive energy and the music we’ve made is certainly reflective of this new-found optimism and collaborative spirit. This new album shows a more cohesive and unique reflection of the band. There is a lot to prove and expectations are high with a new singer coming in. And we nailed it. We are sure you will agree that this is our best album yet.”

Bad Wolves have also released a new video directed by Bobby Hanaford that's primarily a performance piece, albeit with a stylish look. You can see that and listen to the new song below and check out the lyrics as well.

Bad Wolves, "Lifeline" Lyrics

Reaching out give me a lifeline

I don’t know if I can carry this on my own

I don’t know if i can carry this on my way

Carry this on my own In our hiding, tension traps our lives

Like a critic's life to put on trial

The strain remains the same

You hold your own acclaims

My last words don’t die on the vines I don’t know if I can carry this on my own

I don’t know if I can carry this on my own Reaching out give me a lifeline,

I don’t know if I can carry this on my own

Living lost can last a lifetime

I don’t know if I can carry this on my own

I don’t know if I can carry this on my own It’s dwelling, call it deep insight

When the best no longer tries to fight

The sweetest sugar swoon

The darkest side of moons

So my last words will be your limelight I don’t know if I can carry this on my own

I don’t know if I can carry this on my own Reaching out give me a lifeline,

I don’t know if I can carry this on my own

Living lost can last a lifetime

I don’t know if I can carry this on my own

Carry this on my own

Carry this on my own

Carry this on my own

I don’t carry this on my own Give me a sign

Bad Wolves, "Lifeline"

If you like what you hear, "Lifeline" is available via the platform of your choosing here, while the Dear Monsters album is now available for pre-order here. In addition, the band expects to announce tour dates in support of the new album soon, so stay tuned.

Bad Wolves, Dear Monsters Artwork + Track Listing

Better Noise Music

01 – “Sacred Kiss”

02 – “Never Be the Same”

03 – “Lifeline”

04 – “Wildfire”

05 – “Comatose”

06 – “Gonme”

07 – “On the Case”

08 – “If Tomorrow Never Comes”

09 – “Springfield Summer”

10 – “House of Cards”

11 – “Classical”

12 – “In the Middle”