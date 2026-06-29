Bad Wolves waited until this month's strawberry moon to unveil the identity of their new singer Sara "Killboy" Skinner and have also dropped a new song called "Paint It Red" to coincide with the announcement.

Skinner is now Bad Wolves' third vocalist following the departure of former singer Daniel "DL" Laskiewicz, who left in mid-2025 to play bass for the Ronnie Radke-fronted Falling in Reverse. The group previously worked with Skinner on the collaborative track "It's You (2 Months)," which came out in 2023.

Thus, "Paint It Red" is the first taste of new music from this next era of the band.

Drummer and founding member John Boecklin said of Skinner's addition to the lineup, "When we started looking for the next voice of Bad Wolves, we weren't looking for someone to fill a spot; we were looking for someone who could help push this band into its next chapter."

"[Skinner] has an incredible voice, undeniable presence and the kind of versatility that allows us to take our songwriting to places we've never gone before. Beyond the talent, she's brought a renewed energy and excitement into this band," he continued.

See the video for the new song courtesy of Better Noise Music below.

Bad Wolves, 'Paint It Red'

Why Did Bad Wolves Wait for a Strawberry Moon for the Announcement?

As noted in the press release, Bad Wolves intentionally announced Skinner as their new singer and shared "Paint It Red" today (June 29) because of the strawberry moon. This specific type of full moon occurs in late June and is named after the fruit because it's the best time of year for harvesting it, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

The release further stated that the strawberry moon "is steeped in mythology and primal energy, perfect for a new release from a band whose identity has always been intertwined with the power and imagery of wolves."

Who Is Currently In Bad Wolves?

Bad Wolves' lineup has undergone numerous changes over the last few years. Following the departure of original vocalist Tommy Vext in 2021, co-founder and guitarist Doc Coyle left in 2025 along with bassist Kyle Konkiel.

The band is currently comprised of Boecklin, Skinner, guitarist AJ Rebollo and bassist Derek Bolman.

READ MORE: 11 Rock + Metal Bands That Still Saw Success With Their Third Singer

During a new interview with Revolver, Skinner revealed that she'd been performing at open mic nights prior to joining Bad Wolves.

"When John [Boecklin] called me and asked what I was doing with Killboy, I was like, 'I'm honestly ready to just rip it to the ground,' because I'd been putting my heart and soul into it for so long but it hit a wall. So [I was] down to start with Bad Wolves," she recalled.

The singer revealed that the band currently has a tour in the works, so stay tuned for when those announcements come out.

Check out some of the most shocking lineup departures in rock and metal history below.