Ill Nino Confirm Split With Singer Marcos Leal, Issue Statement

After recently playing shows with Tommy Vext subbing in for singer Marcos Leal, Ill Nino have now confirmed their split with the vocalist. In announcing Leal's exit, the band did not confirm who would take over the vocalist vacancy.

What Ill Nino Said About Their Split With Marcos Leal

In a social media post, the band confirmed that their split with Leal was an amicable one with both sides deciding to move forward separately.

That said, the band still intends to move forward with the release of their two-volume IllMortals EPs before the end of the year arrives. Speaking about the upcoming release, they added that Leal as well as "some well-known surprise vocalists" would appear on the two volumes.

The band's full statement can be viewed below:

Hello Ill Niño Familia, we wanted to inform everyone that ILL NIÑO and Marcos Leal both have decided to amicably split, and move forward separately. As we appreciate all the support of the ILL NIÑO fans, we owe it to all of you to release both IllMortals EPs Volume 1 & 2, before the end of 2024. The EPs will include Marcos’ vocals, plus some well-known surprise vocalists. Change can often lead to new opportunities and growth, and ILL NIÑO is looking forward to continuing our 25-year legacy. Marcos will be updating you all soon, regarding his next chapter. We are looking forward to seeing our ILL NIÑO Familia representing at the upcoming festivals "Louder Than Life," "Aftershock," and Nu Metal Revolution.

What Fans Are Speculating

With Leal exiting and no new vocalist named, there seemed to be a divide in the comments of the split statement as to what fans think will happen next.

There were plenty of comments calling for the return of Ill Nino vocalist Cristian Machado to the fold. The band enjoyed their greatest success with Machado at the helm.

Meanwhile other commenters were leaning into making Vext's fill-in role and permanent one.

The acknowledgment of "well-known surprise vocalists" on their forthcoming EPs also suggests that one of the guests could also be considered for the permanent job.

Ill Nino History

Ill Nino got their start in 1998 and had singer Cristian Machado fronting the group through their first two decades. But in 2019, there was a clear fracture in the band with drummer Dave Chavarri and bassist Laz Pina continuing the band with returning percussionist Daniel Couto and a reconstructed lineup that brought in Leal, who had previously fronted Shattered Sun.

Machado, lead guitarist Ahrue Luster and rhythm guitarist Diego Verduzco all split from the group and a legal battle took place over rights to the name. By 2020, a settlement was reached and Ill Nino continued with their new lineup.

The group recently set out on their 25th anniversary tour in Europe with former Bad Wolves singer Tommy Vext subbing in for the absent Leal.