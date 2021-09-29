Drowning Pool Push Tour With Ill Nino + (hed) p.e. to 2022

Another planned tour for 2021 is now being moved to 2022. This time, it's the Drowning Pool, Ill Nino, (hed) p.e. and Evolution Empire run that was scheduled to kick off this week that will now be moving into the new year.

Tour headliners Drowning Pool posted a message on their social media revealing the news, also explaining that rescheduled dates will likely take place in March and April of next year.

The full statement, which was presented about all the participating bands on the "Brothers in Arms" tour, can be read below.

This was an incredibly difficult decision to make - but we WILL be announcing the spring routing early next week… We can’t wait to see everyone on the road and get to hang out properly!! We regret to announce that the Brothers in Arms tour is being postponed. The escalating costs, logistics and risk of moving a multi-band tour like Drowning Pool, Ill Nino, (hed) p.e. and Evolution Empire from city to city while adhering to ever-changing local mandates and recommendations unfortunately poses too many concerns to be sure we can fulfill the entire tour as planned. The tour is currently being rescheduled for March/April 2022, and complete details will be announced in the coming days. Please hold onto your tickets, as they will be good for the new tour dates. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, and look forward to seeing you all on the road when we can celebrate 20 years of music and friendship in the safest way possible. Thank you, Drowning Pool / Ill Nino / (hed) p.e. / Evolution Empire

Though touring has come back to some extent, there have been plenty of challenges. Rockers who have tested positive for COVID-19 over the last few months include Corey Taylor (Slipknot), Bruce Dickinson (Iron Maiden), Chad Gray (Mudvayne), Sean Killian (Vio-Lence), Sebastian Bach (ex-Skid Row), Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley (KISS), Jonathan Davis and Munky (Korn), and members of Tesla and Lynyrd Skynyrd. Metal singer Eric Wagner died last month after being hospitalized with COVID pneumonia.

Vaccination efforts continue as 55 percent total in the U.S. are now fully inoculated. Over 600,000 Americans have died of COVID, according to The New York Times.