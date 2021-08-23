Sean Killian, the lead vocalist of the longtime thrash metal act Vio-Lence, revealed this week that he had been admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 treatment. Now recovering but unable to perform, he explained that upcoming Vio-Lence shows would be postponed.

"I entered the hospital Thursday to be treated for COVID," Killian (pictured above) said in an update on Vio-Lence's Facebook on Sunday (Aug. 22). "I contracted the virus from a friend who was unaware he was carrying it. I am feeling much better but my lung capacity at this time is diminished. My oxygen absorption is good and all my other symptoms have gone away. I will have a recovery period that will take some time."

He continued, "I'm sorry we have had to make adjustments to our schedule but at this time I cannot perform to the level our fans and the band expect and deserve. This will only be temporary and Vio-Lence will be back onstage better than ever."

Several other musicians also are currently facing COVID-related health setbacks. In the last two weeks, Corey Taylor (Slipknot), Bruce Dickinson (Iron Maiden), Sebastian Bach (ex-Skid Row) and members of Tesla and Lynyrd Skynyrd all revealed they'd tested positive for the contagious disease that first sparked a worldwide pandemic last year. Korn recently rescheduled several concerts after singer Jonathan Davis contracted COVID-19; Buckcherry last month canceled shows after two members tested positive.

Vaccination efforts against COVID-19 are ongoing, with 51 percent of the U.S. population fully vaccinated as of Aug. 22. As the fate of many fall concerts and festivals hang in the balance, the CDC again recommends fully vaccinated people wear masks in most indoor settings. It seemed like concerts had just started to come back this year after after a 2020 largely absent of live shows.

It's unclear from Killian's message when Vio-Lence will resume playing live, but it's presumed the band's scheduled gigs in Los Angeles on Aug. 27 and in Portland, Ore., on Sept. 3 are on hold for now.

Vio-Lence have been keeping busy otherwise. Phil Demmel, one of the group's guitarists, recently shared another of his YouTube cover songs, this time a version of Don Henley's "The Boys of Summer" featuring members of Vision of Disorder, Nonpoint and Rob Zombie. Last year, Demmel played his favorite riffs on Loudwire's Gear Factor.