Vio-Lence guitarist Phil Demmel is back at it one more time, giving viewers a cool socially distanced cover courtesy of his ongoing Collab-a-Jam series. This time out, Demmel has called in some of his musical friends to take on the '80s hit "The Boys of Summer" originally done by Don Henley.

The band for this Demmel-initiated cover includes Vision of Disorder vocalist Tim Williams, Nonpoint drummer Robb Rivera and Rob Zombie bassist Piggy D, while Demmel makes it a family affair with his wife Marta from Bleeding Through on keys with a cameo from the couple's young son Magnus in the video.

"Been wanting to do a cover with @robbriveraofficial @timwilliamsvox and @piggydofficial for awhile, but as the the Violence recording was progressing and other (paying) opportunities were becoming priority to my recording practice, I was phasing out the collab-a-jams as the music industry is starting to crawl back," admits the guitarist.

"Then @pauliezofficial approached me about contributing another song for the @davidzfoundation fundraiser this year it presented this opportunity to jam with my buds," says Demmel.

"My wife Marta added some awesome keys and our youngest son, Magnus makes his video premiere. Please check out the foundation and it’s cause and thanks to all who helped create this jam," concludes the guitarist.

"The Boys of Summer" was the lead single off Don Henley's 1984 solo album, Building the Perfect Beast. The track topped Billboard's Top Rock Tracks chart and peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and the video for the song was named MTV's Video of the Year at their 1985 awards ceremony.

This Collab-a-Jam version has more of a punk vibe and approach, with Demmel and crew giving it a more aggressive interpretation, including Demmel himself offering a guttural backing growl at one point.

As stated, this cover serves as a benefit for the David Z Foundation, the organization started to honor late Adrenaline Mob and Trans-Siberian Orchestra bassist David Zablidowsky. The organization has sought to aid children showing interest in music through a variety of educational and mentorship programs. Learn more about the David Z Foundation here.

Collab-A-Jam, "The Boys of Summer"