Banana Goes Viral as People Debate What Music Legend Ripe Spot Resembles

A ripe banana has gone viral on social media as people debate what music legend's image may be found within the bruising of the fruit.

Original poster Gavin Thomas shared the image on X (formerly Twitter), noting, "Apparently, if you can see an orca whale, you're left-brained, and if you can see an alien, you're right-brained. What do you see in the bananas?"

But, many on social media didn't suggest seeing a whale or an alien, but rather a rock star.

Which rock star do you see?

Who Do People See in This Bunch of Ripe Bananas?

Five Finger Death Punch's Chris Kael is one of the many who've weighed in on the debate, suggesting that Bob Marley can be found within the bruising. Many of his social media followers as well as a majority of the other commenters on the banana imagery have shouted out the reggae icon.

Who Else Are People Seeing in the Bananas?

Rock Feed pointed out that they saw Rob Zombie in the bananas, and several others also thought they saw the shock rocker peering through. In fact, one person noted that it was "Zombie singing into a mic on the left. Bob Marley on the right."

Other suggestions that have been tossed out include Pantera's brothers Vinnie Paul and Dimebag Darrell, Sevendust's Lajon Witherspoon, Marilyn Manson and country legend Willie Nelson. Peel back more of the banana commentary below.