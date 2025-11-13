Rob Zombie Will Play the World’s Largest Biker Bar in 2026

Full Throttle Saloon is celebrated as the world's largest biker bar — and in 2026, Rob Zombie will be taking the stage to help celebrate the 86th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota on Aug. 12.

Tickets are on sale now at this location. In addition to tickets for the show, packages at the Pappy Hoel Campground — named after the founder of the Sturgis rally, Pappy Hoel — are available here.

Who Played the Full Throttle Saloon in 2025?

Zombie is the first artist announced at Full Throttle Saloon for next year's rally. He follows a massive 2025 schedule that included Disturbed, Tim Montana, Night Ranger, Insane Clown Posse, Hank Williams Jr. and the 25th year of Jackyl performing at the bar.

Disturbed had a particularly memorable performance at Full Throttle Saloon as they covered Black Sabbath's "Paranoid" for the first time in a live setting following David Draiman's involvement at the Back to the Beginning concert in Birmingham on July 5.

Rob Zombie Will Release a New Album in 2026

A few months before heading to Sturgis, Zombie will release his eighth studio album, The Great Satan, on Feb. 27. This record marks his follow-up to 2021's The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy.

The first single released from The Great Satan is the heavy and industrial track, "Punks and Demons." Listen to it below:

Rob Zombie, "Punks and Demons"

Listen to Backstage Interviews With Tim Montana + Disturbed at Full Throttle Saloon

