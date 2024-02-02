17 New Rock + Metal Tours + Seven Festivals Announced This Past Week (Jan. 27-Feb. 1, 2024)

Steve Jennings, WireImage/Getty Images / Ethan Miller, Getty Images / Christian Lawrence / Emma McIntyre, Getty Images

With 17 new rock and metal tours and seven additional festivals added this week, the 2024 touring season just keeps growing and growing.

This week was highlighted by Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper reuniting for another "Freaks on Parade" summer tour with Ministry and Filter on hand. Nothing More and Wage War will be teaming up for shows. Knocked Loose will be crossing the pond and Heart are back together for the first time in several years, setting up shows with fellow '70s favorites Cheap Trick.

On the festival front, this is the year that we're introduced to the Berzerkus, Brightside and Minnesota Yacht Club festivals (that last one rocks more than you might think).

What's getting your concert dollar? Scroll through to see what all has been announced over the last seven days.

Alpha Wolf

Atom Splitter PR
Tour Dates: April 12 - May 26
Support Acts: Emmure, Unity TX, Chamber
Ticketing Info: here

Attila

Lauren Robey
Tour Dates: May 28 - June 2
Support Acts: Traitors, Not Enough Space
Ticketing Info: here

Gary Clark Jr.

Mike Miller
Tour Dates: May 8 - Aug. 21
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info: here

Crowbar

Ethan Miller, Getty Images
Tour Dates: March 30 - April 14
Support Acts: Morbid Visionz
Ticketing Info: here

Heart

Chris Cain
Tour Dates: April 20 - Sept. 22
Support Acts: Cheap Trick
Ticketing Info: here

READ MORE: Heart Play First Concert Since 2019 - Setlist + Video

Jimmy Chamberlin Complex

Goe Knaeps, Getty Images
Tour Dates: March 9 - 18
Support Acts: Billy Mohler and Sean Woolstenhulme
Ticketing Info: here

Knocked Loose

Perri Leigh
Tour Dates: April 27 - June 9
Support Acts: Show Me The Body, Loathe and Speed
Ticketing Info: here

Nothing More / Wage War

Dante Dellamore
Tour Dates: April 16 - May 8
Support Acts: Veil of Maya, Sleep Theory
Ticketing Info: here

Pathology

Nikki Astor
Tour Dates: April 17 - May 4
Support Acts: Necrogorebeast, Aethereus
Ticketing Info: here

REO Speedwagon / Train

Bryan Steffy / Jeremy Chan, Getty Images
Tour Dates: July 8 - Sept. 11
Support Acts: Yacht Rock Revue
Ticketing Info: here

Royal Blood

Photo by Tom Beard
Tour Dates: May 2 - 19
Support Acts: Bad Nerves and some dates supporting Queens of the Stone Age
Ticketing Info: here

Silvertung

Chipster PR
Tour Dates: Feb. 1 - 11
Support Acts: Neverwake
Ticketing Info: here

Social Distortion

Danny Clinch
Tour Dates: May 21 - 26
Support Acts: The Lovebombs
Ticketing Info: here

Spanish Love Songs / Oso Oso

Big Picture Media
Tour Dates: April 3 - May 9
Support Acts: Worry Club and Sydney Sprague
Ticketing Info: here

Ulthar

Melissa Petisa
Tour Dates: April 26 - May 9
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info: here

Wheel

Royal Avenue Media
Tour Dates: May 2 - 25
Support Acts: Aviations
Ticketing Info: here

Rob Zombie / Alice Cooper

Live Nation / Jenny Risher
Tour Dates: Aug. 20 - Sept. 18
Support Acts: Ministry and Filter
Ticketing Info: here

Also of Note:

Astrida Valigorsky, Getty Images
* Red Hot Chili Peppers, Gwen Stefani and Alanis Morissette will headline the inaugural Minnesota Yacht Club Festival. The event is set for July 19-20 at the Harriet Island Regional Park in St. Paul, Minnesota. Other performers include The Black Crowes, The Offspring, Hippo Camus, Gary Clark Jr., Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and more.
Ticketing Info: here

* Zakk Wylde is staging a new festival. The Black Label Society leader will bring his band to play the Berzerkus music festival, taking place Sept. 14 at Poconos Park in Bushkill, Pa. Other acts on the bill include country star Cody Jinks, Clutch, Rival Sons, Black Stone Cherry and plenty more.
Ticketing Info: here

* There's a new festival being introduced in Orlando, Florida this year. The Brightside Festival is set to take place April 27 and the Central Florida Fairgrounds. The day-long music event has Sublime in the headline spot, with performances from 311, Goldfinger, Story of the Year, Face to Face, Save Ferris, Unwritten Law, Zebrahead and more.
Ticketing Info: here

* Punk in the Park returns May 4 at San Francisco's Cow Palace. The brew and music festival will feature Descendents, Vandals, Dead Kennedys, Black Flag, T.S.O.L., The Exploited, Adolescents, The Dickies, Dwarves and more.
Ticketing Info: here.

* On the radio festival front, Arizona's 98 KUPD will bring The Offspring, Chevelle, Motionless in White, P.O.D., Bad Wolves and Bury the Darkness for UFest this year. The concert will take place April 26 at Phoenix's Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre.
Ticketing Info: here

* It's a hard-hitting lineup for the 2024 edition of the Michigan Metal Fest. Taking place on Aug. 24 at the Leila Arboretium in Battle Creek, Michigan, this year's event will feature sets from Mushroomhead, (hed) p.e., Gideon, Filth, Traitors, VCTMS and plenty more.
Ticketing Info: here

* The 2024 edition of the Forever Deaf Fest 5 is locked in for March 30 at Chicago's Avondale Music Hall. Left to Die, WHORES, Earthburner, Jungle Rot and more are set to play.
Ticketing Info: here

* Austin Death Fest has now revealed the full lineup for their 2024 music weekend. Set to take place April 27 and 28 at the Mohawk in Austin, Texas, this year's event will feature Mortiferum, Tomb Mold, Phobophilic, Outer Heaven, Witch Vomit, Torture Rack, Mortuous, Sentenced 2 Die and more.
Ticketing Info: here

* Hinder have been added for an Aug. 7 performance as part of the annual Sturgis Buffalo Chip Rally in Sturgis, South Dakota.
Ticketing Info: here

* Welcome back! All Shall Perish will play their first show in 11 years at the Big Texas Metal Fest in Austin, Texas the weekend of May 24-26. Additional details about this year's lineup have not been announced.
Ticketing Info: here

2024 Rock + Metal Tour Guide

Start saving your money now!

Gallery Credit: Loudwire Staff

