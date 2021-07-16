Buckcherry have canceled around two weeks' worth of concerts on the current North American tour behind their new album Hellbound after two band members tested positive for COVID-19.

The canceled shows, which Buckcherry aim to make up when possible, were due to take place in and around the Midwestern United States from July 16–July 25. According to a statement from the Josh Todd-led rock outfit, the tour will resume on July 30 in Columbus, Ohio.

Down toward the bottom of this post, see the list of affected dates as well as the remaining shows scheduled to take the act around the U.S. and Canada through the end of the year.

"We just discovered that two of our band members have tested positive for COVID-19," Buckcherry revealed on Wednesday (July 14). "Out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of all involved, we will be canceling all shows until July 30th in Columbus to allow them to recover and to quarantine."

The group continued, "While we know this is a disappointment, please know that the safety of our fans is of the utmost importance to us, and we will use every effort to reschedule the nine shows prior to that date. We greatly apologize for the inconvenience."

Without identifying the afflicted band members, Buckcherry offered an update on July 15. "The two guys who tested positive for COVID are doing well," they said. "Currently experiencing only mild symptoms and, because they were vaccinated, we do not expect them to get worse. And while the rest of the band/crew are also all vaccinated, we are taking all the necessary precautions to ensure safety for everyone involved."

Amid the pandemic and before tours had resumed, singer Todd became a certified phlebotomist and assisted in the ongoing vaccine campaign. Get more info on Buckcherry concerts here.

Buckcherry Canceled 2021 U.S. Tour Dates

July 16 – Joplin, Mo. @ Guitars

July 17 – Chickasaw, Okla. @ Legends Event Park

July 19 – Memphis, Tenn. @ Lafayette's Music Room

July 20 – Baton Rouge, La. @ Basin Music Hall

July 21 – Jay, Okla. @ MAO Event Center

July 23 – Chesterfield, Mich. @ Diesel

July 24 – Grover Hill, Ohio @ Whetzel Motor Rally

July 25 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverfront Live

Buckcherry 2021 North American Tour Dates

July 30 – Columbus, Ohio @ King of Clubs

July 31 – Marietta, Ohio @ Adelphia Music Hall

Aug. 1 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Hi-Fi Annex

Aug. 3 – Madison, Wis. @ Majestic

Aug. 5 – Dubuque, Iowa @ Five Flags Event Center

Aug. 10 – Columbia, M. @ Blue Note

Aug. 14 – Shiley Acres, Va. @ Shiley Acres

Aug. 15 – Knoxville, Tenn. @ Cotton Eye Joe's

Aug. 17 – Hobart, Ind. @ Hobart Theatre

Aug. 19 – Ft Wayne, Ind. @ Pieres

Aug. 20 – Lombard, Ill. @ Brauerhouse

Aug. 21 – Escanaba, Mis. @ UP State Fair

Aug. 22 – Green Bay, Wis. @ Epic Event Center

Aug. 27 – Fountain, Minn. @ Beaver Bottoms Saloon

Aug. 28 – Walker, Minn. @ Northern Lights Casino

Aug. 29 – Clear Lake, Iowa @ Surf Ballroom

Aug. 31 – West Peoria, Ill. @ Crusens

Sept. 1 – Lexington, Ky. @ Manchester Music Hall

Sept. 3 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl

Sept. 4 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Park Expo Center

Sept. 5 – Chattanooga, Tenn. @ The Signal

Sept. 7 – Ardmore, Okla. @ Heritage Hall

Sept. 10 – Flandreau, S.D. @ Royal River City

Sept. 12 – Flint, Mich. @ Machine Shop

Sept. 14 – Cleveland, Ohio @ HOB

Sept. 15 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ Sharkey's Event Center

Sept. 17 – Hampton Beach, N.H. @ Wally's

Sept. 18 – Blackthorne, N.Y. @ Blackthorne Fest

Sept. 24 – Santa Clarita, Calif. @ Canyon Club

Sept. 25 – Agoura Hills, Calif. @ Canyon Club

Sept. 26 – Montclair, Calif. @ Canyon Club

Sept. 28 – Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee

Sept. 30 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Royal

Oct. 1 – Cheyenne, Wy. @ Outlaw

Oct. 2 – Billings, Mont. @ Pub Station

Oct. 4 – Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon

Oct. 5 – Vancouver, Canada @ Rickshaw

Oct. 7 – Calgary, Canada @ Eagle Event Center

Oct. 8 – Dawson Creek, Canada @ Encana Event Center

Oct. 9 – Edmonton, Canada @ Century Casino

Oct. 11 – Red Deer, Canada @ Bo's Bar Stage

Oct. 12 – Saskatoon, Canada @ Coors Event Center

Oct. 14 – Regina, Canada @ Conexus Art Center

Oct. 15 – Winnipeg, Canada @ Cummings Theatre

Oct. 18 – Thunder Bay, Canada @ NV Music Hall

Oct. 19 – Sault Ste Marie, Canada @ SOO Blasters

Oct. 21 – Sudbury, Canada @ The Grand

Oct. 22 – London, Canada @ London Music Hall

Oct. 23 – Ottawa, Canada @ Barrymore’s

Oct. 25 – Halifax, Canada @ Marquee

Oct. 26 – Moncton, Canada @ Tide and Boar

Oct. 27 – Moncton, Canada @ Tide and Boar

Oct. 30 – Hampton Beach, N.H. @ Wally’s

Oct. 31 – Portland, Maine @ Aura

Nov. 2 – New Bedford, Mass. @ Vault at Greasy Luck

Nov. 4 – Norwalk, Conn. @ Granite St Music Hall

Nov. 5 – Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom

Nov. 6 – Farmingdale, N.Y. @ Mulcahey's

Nov. 8 – Baltimore, Md. @ The Recher

Nov. 9 – Harrisburg, Pa. @ Club XL

Nov. 10 – Jacksonville, N.C. @ Hooligans