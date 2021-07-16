Buckcherry Cancel Upcoming Shows After 2 Members Test Positive for COVID-19
Buckcherry have canceled around two weeks' worth of concerts on the current North American tour behind their new album Hellbound after two band members tested positive for COVID-19.
The canceled shows, which Buckcherry aim to make up when possible, were due to take place in and around the Midwestern United States from July 16–July 25. According to a statement from the Josh Todd-led rock outfit, the tour will resume on July 30 in Columbus, Ohio.
Down toward the bottom of this post, see the list of affected dates as well as the remaining shows scheduled to take the act around the U.S. and Canada through the end of the year.
"We just discovered that two of our band members have tested positive for COVID-19," Buckcherry revealed on Wednesday (July 14). "Out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of all involved, we will be canceling all shows until July 30th in Columbus to allow them to recover and to quarantine."
The group continued, "While we know this is a disappointment, please know that the safety of our fans is of the utmost importance to us, and we will use every effort to reschedule the nine shows prior to that date. We greatly apologize for the inconvenience."
Without identifying the afflicted band members, Buckcherry offered an update on July 15. "The two guys who tested positive for COVID are doing well," they said. "Currently experiencing only mild symptoms and, because they were vaccinated, we do not expect them to get worse. And while the rest of the band/crew are also all vaccinated, we are taking all the necessary precautions to ensure safety for everyone involved."
Amid the pandemic and before tours had resumed, singer Todd became a certified phlebotomist and assisted in the ongoing vaccine campaign. Get more info on Buckcherry concerts here.
Buckcherry Canceled 2021 U.S. Tour Dates
July 16 – Joplin, Mo. @ Guitars
July 17 – Chickasaw, Okla. @ Legends Event Park
July 19 – Memphis, Tenn. @ Lafayette's Music Room
July 20 – Baton Rouge, La. @ Basin Music Hall
July 21 – Jay, Okla. @ MAO Event Center
July 23 – Chesterfield, Mich. @ Diesel
July 24 – Grover Hill, Ohio @ Whetzel Motor Rally
July 25 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverfront Live
Buckcherry 2021 North American Tour Dates
July 30 – Columbus, Ohio @ King of Clubs
July 31 – Marietta, Ohio @ Adelphia Music Hall
Aug. 1 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Hi-Fi Annex
Aug. 3 – Madison, Wis. @ Majestic
Aug. 5 – Dubuque, Iowa @ Five Flags Event Center
Aug. 10 – Columbia, M. @ Blue Note
Aug. 14 – Shiley Acres, Va. @ Shiley Acres
Aug. 15 – Knoxville, Tenn. @ Cotton Eye Joe's
Aug. 17 – Hobart, Ind. @ Hobart Theatre
Aug. 19 – Ft Wayne, Ind. @ Pieres
Aug. 20 – Lombard, Ill. @ Brauerhouse
Aug. 21 – Escanaba, Mis. @ UP State Fair
Aug. 22 – Green Bay, Wis. @ Epic Event Center
Aug. 27 – Fountain, Minn. @ Beaver Bottoms Saloon
Aug. 28 – Walker, Minn. @ Northern Lights Casino
Aug. 29 – Clear Lake, Iowa @ Surf Ballroom
Aug. 31 – West Peoria, Ill. @ Crusens
Sept. 1 – Lexington, Ky. @ Manchester Music Hall
Sept. 3 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl
Sept. 4 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Park Expo Center
Sept. 5 – Chattanooga, Tenn. @ The Signal
Sept. 7 – Ardmore, Okla. @ Heritage Hall
Sept. 10 – Flandreau, S.D. @ Royal River City
Sept. 12 – Flint, Mich. @ Machine Shop
Sept. 14 – Cleveland, Ohio @ HOB
Sept. 15 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ Sharkey's Event Center
Sept. 17 – Hampton Beach, N.H. @ Wally's
Sept. 18 – Blackthorne, N.Y. @ Blackthorne Fest
Sept. 24 – Santa Clarita, Calif. @ Canyon Club
Sept. 25 – Agoura Hills, Calif. @ Canyon Club
Sept. 26 – Montclair, Calif. @ Canyon Club
Sept. 28 – Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee
Sept. 30 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Royal
Oct. 1 – Cheyenne, Wy. @ Outlaw
Oct. 2 – Billings, Mont. @ Pub Station
Oct. 4 – Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon
Oct. 5 – Vancouver, Canada @ Rickshaw
Oct. 7 – Calgary, Canada @ Eagle Event Center
Oct. 8 – Dawson Creek, Canada @ Encana Event Center
Oct. 9 – Edmonton, Canada @ Century Casino
Oct. 11 – Red Deer, Canada @ Bo's Bar Stage
Oct. 12 – Saskatoon, Canada @ Coors Event Center
Oct. 14 – Regina, Canada @ Conexus Art Center
Oct. 15 – Winnipeg, Canada @ Cummings Theatre
Oct. 18 – Thunder Bay, Canada @ NV Music Hall
Oct. 19 – Sault Ste Marie, Canada @ SOO Blasters
Oct. 21 – Sudbury, Canada @ The Grand
Oct. 22 – London, Canada @ London Music Hall
Oct. 23 – Ottawa, Canada @ Barrymore’s
Oct. 25 – Halifax, Canada @ Marquee
Oct. 26 – Moncton, Canada @ Tide and Boar
Oct. 27 – Moncton, Canada @ Tide and Boar
Oct. 30 – Hampton Beach, N.H. @ Wally’s
Oct. 31 – Portland, Maine @ Aura
Nov. 2 – New Bedford, Mass. @ Vault at Greasy Luck
Nov. 4 – Norwalk, Conn. @ Granite St Music Hall
Nov. 5 – Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom
Nov. 6 – Farmingdale, N.Y. @ Mulcahey's
Nov. 8 – Baltimore, Md. @ The Recher
Nov. 9 – Harrisburg, Pa. @ Club XL
Nov. 10 – Jacksonville, N.C. @ Hooligans