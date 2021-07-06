Buckcherry’s Josh Todd Became Certified in Phlebotomy During Pandemic

Plenty of people picked up new hobbies with all their downtime during the COVID-19 pandemic, including Buckcherry's Josh Todd, who got a certification in phlebotomy in order to stay occupied.

Todd discussed his quarantine activities with Eddie Trunk during an episode of SiriusXM's Trunk Nation, noting that he doesn't like to sit around with nothing to do for extended periods of time. He started playing tennis again, and attended various recovery meetings via Zoom in order to maintain a healthy state of mind.

"I learned a new trade too. I became a certified phlebotomist during the lockdown, and I served L.A. County for four months out at a COVID clinic," the singer said [via Blabbermouth]. "So I did that as well, after the Hellbound record was written. A lot of interesting things I did during the lockdown. But that was one of 'em — very interesting, and [I] learned a lot."

Phlebotomy is the act of drawing blood from a vein, usually to send out for lab tests.

"I went to a two-week program where you stick and you get stuck a lot by students," he explained of the certification process. "And then you've gotta take a national exam, and I did that as well, and I passed that. And then you get out in the field and do your thing. And that's what I did for, like I said, four months out in downtown L.A."

The frontman recalled a pleasant experience with a tattooed phlebotomist at a Quest Diagnostics lab, which is what ended up sparking his interest in the practice. "I literally didn't even feel it, he was so good," he praised.

Buckcherry are currently on tour in North America in support of their latest record Hellbound. See the full list of dates here.