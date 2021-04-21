Buckcherry Drop ‘So Hott’ Video + Announce New Album ‘Hellbound’ + Huge Tour
Veteran rockers Buckcherry have announced that Hellbound, their ninth studio album, will be released on June 25 and leading the new release is a music video for the first single, "So Hott." The band has also booked a massive North American tour.
A three-and-a-half-minute bluesy bopper, "So Hott" is Buckcherry's ode to the irresistibly attractive. In the video, the band plays in a dark, hexagon-lit tunnel while clips pan between them and a blond-haired woman who garners increasing popularity due to her physical appearance.
This new single is one of 10 new tracks on Buckcherry's forthcoming record, which is their first since 2019's Warpaint. Read the lyrics (via AZ Lyrics) and watch the music video toward the bottom of the page, where you will also find the Hellbound artwork and complete track listing.
Hellbound drops on June 25 on Rolling Hill Records and pre-orders can be placed here.
See Buckcherry's nearly 100 North American tour dates further down the page.
Buckcherry, "So Hott" Lyrics
Just a little crazy, from a little town
And you always did what your momma said till you left the house
Hit the ground running
Let the devil in let
Your body talk, and you got the walk
Breaking hearts again
Sometimes you keep your secrets to yourself
And I can't tell if you're grateful but you ain't hateful
And you don't even know who's calling on your phone
YOU'RE SO HOT, I think I need another shot
But you don't care you're SO HOT
You got em circling your block
Don't ever stop you're
SO HOT!
Like a butterfly, floating in the wind
Moving in and out and without a sound where do I begin
Do what cha want to, live how ya live
Ain't no doubt she gonna rock the house and lets chaos in
I don't think you're an angel I see no halo... oh lord
The stories all getting' tangled filling your stable... hold on
And everywhere you go they treat you like you're gold
YOU'RE SO HOT, I think I need another shot
But you don't care you're SO HOT
You got em circling your block
Don't ever stop you're
SO
Girl you know you're
SO HOT
Girl you know you're
SO HOT
Make em harder than a rock
Oh my god you're
SO HOT
YOU'RE SO HOT, I think I need another shot
But you don't care you're SO HOT
You got em circling your block
Don't ever stop you're
SO HOT!
I think I need another shot
But you don't care you're
SO HOT
You got em circling your block
Don't ever stop you're
SO HOT!
Buckcherry, "So Hott" Music Video
Buckcherry, Hellbound Album Art + Track Listing
01. "54321"
02. "So Hott"
03. "Hellbound"
04. "Gun"
05. "No More Lies"
06. "Here I Come"
07. "Junk"
08. "Wasting No More Time"
09. "The Way"
10. "Barricade"
Buckcherry, 2021 North American Tour Dates
June 01 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theatre
June 02 — Wichita, Kan. @ Cotillion
June 04 — Kearney, Neb. @ Joe's Honkey Tonk
June 05 — Denver, Colo. @ The Venue
June 06 — Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Sunshine Studios
June 08 — Grand Junction, Colo. @ Mesa Theatre
June 10 — Minot, N.D. @ The Original Bar and Grill
June 11 — Scottsbluff, Neb. @ Shots Bar and Grill
June 12 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Val Air Ballroom
June 13 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Pops
June 15 — Cedar Park, Texas @ Haute Spot
June 16 — San Antonio, Texas @ Rock Box
June 18 — Corpus Christi, Texas @ Brewster's
June 19 — Ft Worth, Texas @ Rail Club
June 20 — Tyler, Texas @ Country River Club
June 25 — Texarkana, Ark. @ Crossties
June 26 — Houston, Texas @ Outdoor Warehouse Live
June 28 — Ft. Smith, Ark. @ Temple Live
June 29 — Huntsville, Ala. @ Shagnasty's
July 01 — Kansasville, Wis. @ 1175
July 02 — Evansville, Ind. @ KC's Marina Point
July 03 — Hannibal, Mo. @ National Tom Sawyer Day
July 05 — Lancaster, N.Y. @ Lancaster Motorsports Park
July 07 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Vinoski Winery
July 09 — Gettysburg, Pa. @ Gettysburg Bike Week
July 10 — Streator, Ill. @ Streator July 4 Fest
July 14 — Omaha, Neb. @ Barnato Lounge
July 16 — Joplin, Mo. @ Guitars
July 17 — Chickasaw, Okla. @ Legends Event Park
July 19 — Memphis, Tenn. @ Lafayette's Music Room
July 20 — Baton Rouge, La. @ Basin Music Hall
July 21 — Jay, Okla. @ MAO Event Center
July 23 — Chesterfield, Mich. @ Diesel
July 24 — Grover Hill, Ohio @ Whetzel Motor Rally
July 25 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverfront Live
July 30 — Columbus, Ohio @ King of Clubs
July 31 — Marietta, Ohio @ Adelphia Music Hall
Aug. 01 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Hi Fi ANNEX
Aug. 03 — Madison, Wis. @ Majestic
Aug. 05 — Dubuque, Iowa @ Five Flags Event Center
Aug. 10 — Columbia, M. @ Blue Note
Aug. 14 — Shiley Acres, Va. @ Shiley Acres
Aug. 15 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Cotton Eye Joe's
Aug. 17 — Hobart, Ind. @ Hobart Theatre
Aug. 19 — Ft Wayne, Ind. @ Pieres
Aug. 20 — Lombard, Ill. @ Brauerhouse
Aug. 21 — Escanaba, Mis. @ UP State Fair - Grandstand
Aug. 22 — Green Bay, Wis. @ Epic Event Center
Aug. 27 — Fountain, Minn. @ Beaver Bottoms Saloon
Aug. 28 — Walker, Minn. @ Northern Lights Casino
Aug. 29 — Clear Lake, Iowa @ Surf Ballroom
Aug. 31 — West Peoria, Ill. @ Crusens
Sept. 01 — Lexington, Ky. @ Manchester Music Hall
Sept. 03 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl
Sept. 04 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Park Expo Center
Sept. 05 — Chattanooga, Tenn. @ The Signal
Sept. 07 — Ardmore, Okla. @ Heritage Hall
Sept. 10 — Flandreau, S.D. @ Royal River City
Sept. 12 — Flint, Mich. @ Machine Shop
Sept. 14 — Cleveland, Ohio @ HOB
Sept. 15 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ Sharkey's Event Center
Sept. 17 — Hampton Beach, N.H. @ Wally's
Sept. 18 — Blackthorne, N.Y. @ Blackthorne Fest
Sept. 24 — Santa Clarita, Calif. @ Canyon Club
Sept. 25 — Agoura Hills, Calif. @ Canyon Club
Sept. 26 — Montclair, Calif. @ Canyon Club
Sept. 28 — Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee
Sept. 30 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Royal
Oct. 01 — Cheyenne, Wy. @ Outlaw
Oct. 02 — Billings, Mont. @ Pub Station
Oct. 04 — Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon
Oct. 05 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rickshaw
Oct. 07 — Calgary, Alberta @ Eagle Event Center
Oct. 08 — Dawson Creek, British Columbia @ Encana Event Center
Oct. 09 — Edmonton, Alberta @ Century Casino
Oct. 11 — Red Deer, Alberta @ Bo's Bar Stage
Oct. 12 — Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ Coors Event Center
Oct. 14 — Regina, Saskatchewan @ Conexus Art Center
Oct. 15 — Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Burton Cummings Theatre
Oct. 18 — Thunder Bay, Ontario @ NV Music Hall
Oct. 19 — Sault Ste Marie, Ontario @ SOO Blasters
Oct. 21 — Sudbury, Onatrio @ The Grand
Oct. 22 — London, Ontario @ London Music Hall
Oct. 23 — Ottawa, Ontario @ Barrymore’s
Oct. 25 — Halifax, Nova Scota @ Marquee
Oct. 26 — Moncton, New Brunswick @ Tide and Boar
Oct. 27 — Moncton, New Brunswick @ Tide and Boar
Oct. 30 — Hampton Beach, N.H. @ Wally’s
Oct. 31 — Portland, Maine @ Aura
Nov. 02 — New Bedford, Mass. @ Vault at Greasy Luck
Nov. 04 — Norwalk, Conn. @ Granite St Music Hall
Nov. 05 — Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom
Nov. 06 — Farmingdale, N.Y. @ Mulcahey's
Nov. 08 — Baltimore, Md. @ The Recher
Nov. 09 — Harrisburg, Pa. @ Club XL
Nov. 10 — Jacksonville, N.C. @ Hooligans
