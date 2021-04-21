Veteran rockers Buckcherry have announced that Hellbound, their ninth studio album, will be released on June 25 and leading the new release is a music video for the first single, "So Hott." The band has also booked a massive North American tour.

A three-and-a-half-minute bluesy bopper, "So Hott" is Buckcherry's ode to the irresistibly attractive. In the video, the band plays in a dark, hexagon-lit tunnel while clips pan between them and a blond-haired woman who garners increasing popularity due to her physical appearance.

This new single is one of 10 new tracks on Buckcherry's forthcoming record, which is their first since 2019's Warpaint. Read the lyrics (via AZ Lyrics) and watch the music video toward the bottom of the page, where you will also find the Hellbound artwork and complete track listing.

Hellbound drops on June 25 on Rolling Hill Records and pre-orders can be placed here.

See Buckcherry's nearly 100 North American tour dates further down the page.

Keep up with each week's new songs by following Loudwire's 'Weekly Wire' Spotify playlist, featuring 50 tracks with updates each Friday afternoon.

Buckcherry, "So Hott" Lyrics

Just a little crazy, from a little town

And you always did what your momma said till you left the house

Hit the ground running

Let the devil in let

Your body talk, and you got the walk

Breaking hearts again Sometimes you keep your secrets to yourself

And I can't tell if you're grateful but you ain't hateful

And you don't even know who's calling on your phone YOU'RE SO HOT, I think I need another shot

But you don't care you're SO HOT

You got em circling your block

Don't ever stop you're

SO HOT! Like a butterfly, floating in the wind

Moving in and out and without a sound where do I begin

Do what cha want to, live how ya live

Ain't no doubt she gonna rock the house and lets chaos in I don't think you're an angel I see no halo... oh lord

The stories all getting' tangled filling your stable... hold on

And everywhere you go they treat you like you're gold YOU'RE SO HOT, I think I need another shot

But you don't care you're SO HOT

You got em circling your block

Don't ever stop you're

SO

Girl you know you're

SO HOT Girl you know you're

SO HOT

Make em harder than a rock

Oh my god you're

SO HOT YOU'RE SO HOT, I think I need another shot

But you don't care you're SO HOT

You got em circling your block

Don't ever stop you're

SO HOT! I think I need another shot

But you don't care you're

SO HOT

You got em circling your block

Don't ever stop you're

SO HOT!

Buckcherry, "So Hott" Music Video

Buckcherry, Hellbound Album Art + Track Listing

Round Hill Records

01. "54321"

02. "So Hott"

03. "Hellbound"

04. "Gun"

05. "No More Lies"

06. "Here I Come"

07. "Junk"

08. "Wasting No More Time"

09. "The Way"

10. "Barricade"

Buckcherry, 2021 North American Tour Dates

June 01 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theatre

June 02 — Wichita, Kan. @ Cotillion

June 04 — Kearney, Neb. @ Joe's Honkey Tonk

June 05 — Denver, Colo. @ The Venue

June 06 — Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Sunshine Studios

June 08 — Grand Junction, Colo. @ Mesa Theatre

June 10 — Minot, N.D. @ The Original Bar and Grill

June 11 — Scottsbluff, Neb. @ Shots Bar and Grill

June 12 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Val Air Ballroom

June 13 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Pops

June 15 — Cedar Park, Texas @ Haute Spot

June 16 — San Antonio, Texas @ Rock Box

June 18 — Corpus Christi, Texas @ Brewster's

June 19 — Ft Worth, Texas @ Rail Club

June 20 — Tyler, Texas @ Country River Club

June 25 — Texarkana, Ark. @ Crossties

June 26 — Houston, Texas @ Outdoor Warehouse Live

June 28 — Ft. Smith, Ark. @ Temple Live

June 29 — Huntsville, Ala. @ Shagnasty's

July 01 — Kansasville, Wis. @ 1175

July 02 — Evansville, Ind. @ KC's Marina Point

July 03 — Hannibal, Mo. @ National Tom Sawyer Day

July 05 — Lancaster, N.Y. @ Lancaster Motorsports Park

July 07 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Vinoski Winery

July 09 — Gettysburg, Pa. @ Gettysburg Bike Week

July 10 — Streator, Ill. @ Streator July 4 Fest

July 14 — Omaha, Neb. @ Barnato Lounge

July 16 — Joplin, Mo. @ Guitars

July 17 — Chickasaw, Okla. @ Legends Event Park

July 19 — Memphis, Tenn. @ Lafayette's Music Room

July 20 — Baton Rouge, La. @ Basin Music Hall

July 21 — Jay, Okla. @ MAO Event Center

July 23 — Chesterfield, Mich. @ Diesel

July 24 — Grover Hill, Ohio @ Whetzel Motor Rally

July 25 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverfront Live

July 30 — Columbus, Ohio @ King of Clubs

July 31 — Marietta, Ohio @ Adelphia Music Hall

Aug. 01 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Hi Fi ANNEX

Aug. 03 — Madison, Wis. @ Majestic

Aug. 05 — Dubuque, Iowa @ Five Flags Event Center

Aug. 10 — Columbia, M. @ Blue Note

Aug. 14 — Shiley Acres, Va. @ Shiley Acres

Aug. 15 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Cotton Eye Joe's

Aug. 17 — Hobart, Ind. @ Hobart Theatre

Aug. 19 — Ft Wayne, Ind. @ Pieres

Aug. 20 — Lombard, Ill. @ Brauerhouse

Aug. 21 — Escanaba, Mis. @ UP State Fair - Grandstand

Aug. 22 — Green Bay, Wis. @ Epic Event Center

Aug. 27 — Fountain, Minn. @ Beaver Bottoms Saloon

Aug. 28 — Walker, Minn. @ Northern Lights Casino

Aug. 29 — Clear Lake, Iowa @ Surf Ballroom

Aug. 31 — West Peoria, Ill. @ Crusens

Sept. 01 — Lexington, Ky. @ Manchester Music Hall

Sept. 03 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl

Sept. 04 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Park Expo Center

Sept. 05 — Chattanooga, Tenn. @ The Signal

Sept. 07 — Ardmore, Okla. @ Heritage Hall

Sept. 10 — Flandreau, S.D. @ Royal River City

Sept. 12 — Flint, Mich. @ Machine Shop

Sept. 14 — Cleveland, Ohio @ HOB

Sept. 15 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ Sharkey's Event Center

Sept. 17 — Hampton Beach, N.H. @ Wally's

Sept. 18 — Blackthorne, N.Y. @ Blackthorne Fest

Sept. 24 — Santa Clarita, Calif. @ Canyon Club

Sept. 25 — Agoura Hills, Calif. @ Canyon Club

Sept. 26 — Montclair, Calif. @ Canyon Club

Sept. 28 — Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee

Sept. 30 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Royal

Oct. 01 — Cheyenne, Wy. @ Outlaw

Oct. 02 — Billings, Mont. @ Pub Station

Oct. 04 — Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon

Oct. 05 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rickshaw

Oct. 07 — Calgary, Alberta @ Eagle Event Center

Oct. 08 — Dawson Creek, British Columbia @ Encana Event Center

Oct. 09 — Edmonton, Alberta @ Century Casino

Oct. 11 — Red Deer, Alberta @ Bo's Bar Stage

Oct. 12 — Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ Coors Event Center

Oct. 14 — Regina, Saskatchewan @ Conexus Art Center

Oct. 15 — Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Burton Cummings Theatre

Oct. 18 — Thunder Bay, Ontario @ NV Music Hall

Oct. 19 — Sault Ste Marie, Ontario @ SOO Blasters

Oct. 21 — Sudbury, Onatrio @ The Grand

Oct. 22 — London, Ontario @ London Music Hall

Oct. 23 — Ottawa, Ontario @ Barrymore’s

Oct. 25 — Halifax, Nova Scota @ Marquee

Oct. 26 — Moncton, New Brunswick @ Tide and Boar

Oct. 27 — Moncton, New Brunswick @ Tide and Boar

Oct. 30 — Hampton Beach, N.H. @ Wally’s

Oct. 31 — Portland, Maine @ Aura

Nov. 02 — New Bedford, Mass. @ Vault at Greasy Luck

Nov. 04 — Norwalk, Conn. @ Granite St Music Hall

Nov. 05 — Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom

Nov. 06 — Farmingdale, N.Y. @ Mulcahey's

Nov. 08 — Baltimore, Md. @ The Recher

Nov. 09 — Harrisburg, Pa. @ Club XL

Nov. 10 — Jacksonville, N.C. @ Hooligans