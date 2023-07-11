Is rock music still dangerous? Or is it perhaps not as dangerous as it used to be?

Josh Todd, the longtime lead singer of the California rockers Buckcherry, has an opinion about that.

It's his belief is that rock has lost its danger. "Rock is just not dangerous," the Buckcherry singer tells The Logan Show during a May interview, as Blabbermouth subsequently reported.

Todd explains, "When I say dangerous, I don't mean using foul language or saying that kind of stuff — there's no one separating the pack."

The Buckcherry vocalist continues, "Back in the day … every band kind of had personalities and they all were separate from each other because of that, even though they were in one genre of music."

He adds, "I can give a good example. The last decade where there were rock stars was the '90s. Look how many amazing frontmen you had. You had Layne Staley, Chris Cornell, Kurt Cobain, Eddie Vedder and Zack de la Rocha. All these guys were just in a league of their own. And every one of those bands was different. So when you heard them, you knew it was them. Since like, 2000, it hasn't been like that on rock radio."

Todd also offers, "You listen to any kind of new rock radio, and it sounds like — to me, this is just my opinion — it just sounds like one consecutive band for 45 minutes. And you don't know who anyone is, and you don't know anybody's name. There's no guitar heroes and there's no frontmen."

The Buckcherry singer further says, "And the lyrics … it's kind of, in my opinion, G-rated. I don't feel like anybody's connecting with their audience in an honest way. I don't know, maybe they are. I think the last band to really do that was Rage Against the Machine. I really liked them a lot. I wish they'd put out a lot more records."

Is Rock Not Dangerous Anymore?

Todd has expressed similar thoughts in the past. In a podcast interview two years ago, per Blabbermouth, the Buckcherry vocalist said, "As far as rock is concerned, I think since the 2000s, it's been forgettable … kind of like, faceless. There's no rock stars; there's no guitar stars; there's no rock singers."

As for Buckcherry themselves, they recently released the tenth studio album, Vol. 10. Find Buckcherry's upcoming tour dates at this link.

