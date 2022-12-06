If you're looking for a rocking good time in 2023, look no further than Skid Row and Buckcherry who are teaming up for "The Gang's All Here" 2023 U.S. tour next spring.

The two veteran bands are looking forward to a killer tour to kick off their 2023 activity. Skid Row have seen a significant uptick over the past year with the band releasing The Gang's All Here album with new vocalist Erik Gronwall. The album debuted at No. 14 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart earlier this year.

The ever-busy Buckcherry have also been hard at work of late, with the tour serving as a pre-cursor to their tenth studio album expected to arrive in June of next year.

The tour kicks off March 9 in Bowler, Wisconsin, with shows booked through the March 31 tour finale in Hinton, Oklahoma. All cities, dates and venues can be viewed at the bottom of this post. The tour will also feature No Resolve opening select dates.

“I’m psyched to hit the road together with our friends in Buckcherry. This will be the coolest, most badass tour of 2023," says Skid Row's Rachel Bolan. Buckcherry's Josh Todd adds, “Put two great live rock and roll bands together and watch the sparks fly Buckcherry and Skid Row, the perfect welcome to spring tour”

Tickets for the run will go on sale this Friday (Dec. 9) at 10AM local time via Ticketmaster. Skid Row will also have an artist pre-sale available starting tomorrow (Dec. 7) at 10AM local time for subscribers to their newsletter. The local venue pre-sale and Spotify pre-sale will start Dec. 8 at 10AM local time. There are also VIP packages being offered by both acts.

Skid Row / Buckcherry "The Gang's All Here" 2023 Tour Dates

March 9 – Bowler, Wis. @ North Star Casino

March 10 – Mahnomen, Minn. @ Shooting Star Casino *

March 10 – Walker, Minn. @ Northern Lights Casino **

March 11 – Deadwood, S.D. @ Deadwood Mountain Grand Event Center ^

March 13 – Bloomington, Ill. @ The Castle Theater **

March 14 – Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Piere’s Entertainment Center ^

March 15 – Detroit, Mich. @ Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel ^

March 17 – Ottumwa, Iowa @ Bridge View Center ^

March 18 – Sauget, Ill. @ Pop’s Concert Venue ^

March 19 – Huntsville, Ala. @ VBC Mars Music Hall ^

March 21 – Destin, Fla. @ Club LA **

March 22 – Fort Lauderdale, Fla. @ Revolution Live ^

March 24 – North Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues Myrtle Beach ^

March 25 – Greensboro, N.C. @ Piedmont Hall ^

March 26 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre ^

March 28 – Tampa, Fla. @ Hard Rock Event Center ^

March 30 – Houston, Texas @ Rise Rooftop ^

March 31 – Hinton, Okla. @ Sugar Creek Casino

^ With No Resolve

* Skid Row only

**Buckcherry only

