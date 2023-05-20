Here’s Why Buckcherry’s Josh Todd Doesn’t Drink Any Water While Performing

Buckcherry vocalist Josh Todd recently revealed he does not drink any water while performing. During an appearance on The Chuck Shute Podcast, Todd explained why he developed this interesting show routine.

"I haven't [drank water during a show] in a long time now," he explained (as transcribed by Blabbermouth). "I hydrate a lot prior to going onstage, but then once I start, I don't like it because it tightens me up. I don't know why, but I'm way more flexible and it feels better without doing it. And it took me a second to do that, 'cause I used to be in this nervous habit of always taking a sip between every song."

Apparently, he learned the trick by watching pop artists perform. "I saw Steve Perry from Journey, I saw a live video of him, and he wasn't drinking any water," he said. "And then I started watching a lot of artists, a lot of pop artists, just a lot of singers with great vocal technique, and they weren't drinking anything. And so I started working on that. And it was so much better for me."

Buckcherry's tenth studio album, Vol. 10, is set to arrive on June 2. Ahead of the release, the band are gearing up to head on a co-headlining North American tour with Skid Row beginning May 26 in Jeffersonville, Indiana. If you'd like to watch Todd not drink any water during one of those performances, make sure to grab your tickets here.