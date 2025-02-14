25 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Feb. 7-13, 2025)

25 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Feb. 7-13, 2025)

Scott Dudelson / David Livingston / Ethan Miller, Getty Images

We hope you love rock and metal, cause we've got another 25 rock and metal tours to reveal that have been announced over the last seven days.

Among the newly announced tours are dates featuring Ministry with a stellar support lineup, Steel Panther heading out on a co-headlining tour with Buckcherry and Dorothy stepping up while playing shows with Cory Marks and Return to Dust.

There were also new tours announced for Sleep Theory, a reunion run for letlive. and additional shows for Alice Cooper.

READ MORE: 2025 Rock + Metal Festival + Cruise Guide

Plus, this week featured the festival lineup reveals for the Oceans Calling and All Your Friends festivals.

Check out all of the newly announced tours and festivals below.

Alabama Shakes

Photo Credit: Brantley Gutierrez
loading...

Tour Dates: July 18 - Sept. 27
Support Acts: Lee Fields, Caleb Elliott, Alanna Royale, Shannon & the Clams, Y La Bamba, Sam Evian
Ticketing Info

Tori Amos

Photo credit Kavita Kaul
loading...

Tour Dates: March 2 - 7
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: This is a book tour in support of Tori's children's book, Tori and the Muses.
Ticketing Info

Atoll

C Squared
loading...

Tour Dates: April 11 - 20
Support Acts: Demon King, Cesspool Corruption, Rat King
Ticketing Info

AWOLNATION

Photo Credit: Xan Doane
loading...

Tour Dates: March 27 - May 10
Support Acts: Bryce Fox
Ticketing Info

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo

High Rise PR
loading...

Tour Dates: April 11 - June 1
Support Acts: The Vindys
Ticketing Info

Bloc Party

credit: @emilymarcovecchio
loading...

Tour Dates: May 10 - June 17
Support Acts: Metric
Notes: Celebrating 20 Years of Silent Alarm.
Ticketing Info

Clem Snide

Photo credit: John-Burkett
loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 23 - March 9
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Converge

Courtesy of Converge
loading...

Tour Dates: May 9 - 15; July 24-25
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Alice Cooper

Kevin Winter, Getty Images
loading...

Tour Dates:  May 2 - 24; Aug. 15 - 30
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Death Cab for Cutie

Jimmy Fontaine
loading...

Tour Dates: Aug. 2 - 10
Support Acts: Nation of Language, The American Analog Set
Notes: Celebrating the 20th Anniversary of Plans.
Ticketing Info

Dinosaur Jr. / Snail Mail

Ben Gabbe, Getty Images
loading...

Tour Dates: July 15 - Aug. 8
Support Acts: Easy Action
Ticketing Info

The Doobie Brothers

Clay Patrick McBride
loading...

Tour Dates: Aug. 4 - Sept. 18
Support Acts: The Coral Reefer Band
Ticketing Info

Dorothy

Roc Nation
loading...

Tour Dates: March 21 - May 18
Support Acts: Cory Marks, Return to Dust
Ticketing Info

Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals

PHOTO CREDIT: ADAM KEELY
loading...

Tour Dates: May 30 - June 11; Aug. 19 - 24
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

HEALTH

Loma Vista
loading...

Tour Dates: May 3 - 15
Support Acts: Author & Punisher
Ticketing Info

Imminence

PHOTO CREDIT: Anna Omni
loading...

Tour Dates: March 8 - April 5
Support Acts: Landmvrks, Juiluka
Ticketing Info

The Kooks

Chris Goodman
loading...

Tour Dates: May 27 - June 21
Support Acts: Lovelytheband
Ticketing Info

Hamilton Leithauser

Photo Credit: Sam Gold
loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 25 - May 21; July 18
Support Acts: Greg Freeman, Johanna Samuels
Ticketing Info

letlive.

Photo Credit: DJay Brawner
loading...

Tour Dates: June 14- Oct. 24; Nov. 15-16
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Ministry

Photo by Derick Smith
loading...

Tour Dates: April 29 - June 5
Support Acts: Nitzer Ebb, My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult, Die Krupps
Ticketing Info

Sanguisugabogg

Atom Splitter PR
loading...

Tour Dates: May 9 - 20
Support Acts: 200 Stab Wounds, Gridiron, Mutilated
Ticketing Info

Signs of the Swarm

Photo Credit: Kyle Hines
loading...

Tour Dates: April 20 - 29
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Sleep Theory

PHOTO CREDIT: Jonathan Weiner
loading...

Tour Dates: May 17 - June 28; July 11-28
Support Acts: Nevertel, Oxymorrons, Stray View
Ticketing Info

Patti Smith

Andreas Rentz, Getty Images
loading...

Tour Dates: Nov. 10 - 29
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Horses.
Ticketing Info

Steel Panther / Buckcherry

David Jackson / Tommy Sommers
loading...

Tour Dates: April 11 - May 18
Support Acts: Kurt Deimer
Ticketing Info

Also of Note:

Ethan Miller, Getty Images
loading...

* Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Noah Kahan will headline the 2025 edition of the Oceans Calling festival. Weezer, Lenny Kravitz, Vampire Weekend, Good Charlotte, Train, The Black Crowes, Nelly, Devo, Modest Mouse, O.A.R., Vance Joy, CAKE, Ziggy Marley, Jack’s Mannequin will also take part i the festival that runs Sept. 26-28 in Ocean City, Maryland.
Ticketing Info

* Rise Against and Avril Lavigne head up the 2025 All Your Friends Festival taking place June 28 and 29 in Burl's Creek, Ontario. Underoath, Simple Plan, Boys Like Girls, State Champs, The Veronicas, Relient K, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, The Starting Line, Four Year Strong, Knuckle Puck and more are also playing.
Ticketing Info

* The Vandals, Murphy's Law, Channel 3, Direct Hit!, Polyanna and more are among the second wave of lineup additions for the 2025 edition of Camp Punksylvania. The festival will take place June 20-22 in Gilbert, Pennsylvania.
Ticketing Info

* Descendents, Screeching Weasel, Propagandhi, 7Seconds, Mustard Plug and Swingin' Utters will lead a 2025 edition of Punk in the Park Portland on June 28 at Waterfront Park in Portland, Oregon.
Ticketing Info

* Bison, Castle and Fever Dog lead the lineup for the 2025 Electric Highway Festival. They'll be joined by La Chinga, Buffalo Bud Buster, The Getmines, 88 Mile trip and more April 4 and 5 at Dickens in Calgary, Alberta.
Ticketing Info

2025 Rock + Metal Tour Guide

The bands that are touring in 2025, who is opening and how to get tickets.

Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner

Filed Under: Alabama Shakes, Alice Cooper, All Your Friends Fest, Atoll, AWOLNATION, Ben Harper, Bloc Party, Buckcherry, Camp Punksylvania, Clem Snide, Converge, Death Cab for Cutie, Dinosaur Jr., Dorothy, Electric Highway Festival, Hamilton Leithauser, HEALTH, Imminence, Letlive, Ministry, Oceans Calling, Pat Benatar, Patti Smith, Punk In the Park Portland, Sanguisuga, Signs of the Swarm, Sleep Theory, Steel Panther, The Doobie Brothers, The Kooks, Tori Amos
Categories: Concerts, Festivals, Metal, News, Rock

More From Loudwire