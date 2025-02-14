We hope you love rock and metal, cause we've got another 25 rock and metal tours to reveal that have been announced over the last seven days.

Among the newly announced tours are dates featuring Ministry with a stellar support lineup, Steel Panther heading out on a co-headlining tour with Buckcherry and Dorothy stepping up while playing shows with Cory Marks and Return to Dust.

There were also new tours announced for Sleep Theory, a reunion run for letlive. and additional shows for Alice Cooper.

Plus, this week featured the festival lineup reveals for the Oceans Calling and All Your Friends festivals.

Check out all of the newly announced tours and festivals below.

Alabama Shakes

Alabama Shakes in 2025 Photo Credit: Brantley Gutierrez loading...

Tour Dates: July 18 - Sept. 27

Support Acts: Lee Fields, Caleb Elliott, Alanna Royale, Shannon & the Clams, Y La Bamba, Sam Evian

Ticketing Info

Tori Amos

tori amos in 2025 Photo credit Kavita Kaul loading...

Tour Dates: March 2 - 7

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: This is a book tour in support of Tori's children's book, Tori and the Muses.

Ticketing Info

Atoll

atoll in 2025 C Squared loading...

Tour Dates: April 11 - 20

Support Acts: Demon King, Cesspool Corruption, Rat King

Ticketing Info

AWOLNATION

awolnation in 2025 Photo Credit: Xan Doane loading...

Tour Dates: March 27 - May 10

Support Acts: Bryce Fox

Ticketing Info

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo

pat benatar and neil giraldo in 2025 High Rise PR loading...

Tour Dates: April 11 - June 1

Support Acts: The Vindys

Ticketing Info

Bloc Party

bloc party in 2025 credit: @emilymarcovecchio loading...

Tour Dates: May 10 - June 17

Support Acts: Metric

Notes: Celebrating 20 Years of Silent Alarm.

Ticketing Info

Clem Snide

clem snide in 2025 Photo credit: John-Burkett loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 23 - March 9

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Converge

converge in 2025 Courtesy of Converge loading...

Tour Dates: May 9 - 15; July 24-25

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Alice Cooper

alice cooper Kevin Winter, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: May 2 - 24; Aug. 15 - 30

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Death Cab for Cutie

death cab for cutie in 2024 Jimmy Fontaine loading...

Tour Dates: Aug. 2 - 10

Support Acts: Nation of Language, The American Analog Set

Notes: Celebrating the 20th Anniversary of Plans.

Ticketing Info

Dinosaur Jr. / Snail Mail

dinosaur jr's j mascis Ben Gabbe, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: July 15 - Aug. 8

Support Acts: Easy Action

Ticketing Info

The Doobie Brothers

the doobie brothers in 2025 Clay Patrick McBride loading...

Tour Dates: Aug. 4 - Sept. 18

Support Acts: The Coral Reefer Band

Ticketing Info

Dorothy

Dorothy Martin of Dorothy 2024 Roc Nation loading...

Tour Dates: March 21 - May 18

Support Acts: Cory Marks, Return to Dust

Ticketing Info

Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals

ben harper in 2025 PHOTO CREDIT: ADAM KEELY loading...

Tour Dates: May 30 - June 11; Aug. 19 - 24

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

HEALTH

HEALTH Loma Vista loading...

Tour Dates: May 3 - 15

Support Acts: Author & Punisher

Ticketing Info

Imminence

imminence in 2025 PHOTO CREDIT: Anna Omni loading...

Tour Dates: March 8 - April 5

Support Acts: Landmvrks, Juiluka

Ticketing Info

The Kooks

the kooks in 2025 Chris Goodman loading...

Tour Dates: May 27 - June 21

Support Acts: Lovelytheband

Ticketing Info

Hamilton Leithauser

hamilton leithauser in 2025 Photo Credit: Sam Gold loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 25 - May 21; July 18

Support Acts: Greg Freeman, Johanna Samuels

Ticketing Info

letlive.

letlive in 2025 Photo Credit: DJay Brawner loading...

Tour Dates: June 14- Oct. 24; Nov. 15-16

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Ministry

ministry in 2025 Photo by Derick Smith loading...

Tour Dates: April 29 - June 5

Support Acts: Nitzer Ebb, My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult, Die Krupps

Ticketing Info

Sanguisugabogg

sanguisugabogg in 2024 Atom Splitter PR loading...

Tour Dates: May 9 - 20

Support Acts: 200 Stab Wounds, Gridiron, Mutilated

Ticketing Info

Signs of the Swarm

signs of the swarm in 2025 Photo Credit: Kyle Hines loading...

Tour Dates: April 20 - 29

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Sleep Theory

sleep theory in 2025 PHOTO CREDIT: Jonathan Weiner loading...

Tour Dates: May 17 - June 28; July 11-28

Support Acts: Nevertel, Oxymorrons, Stray View

Ticketing Info

Patti Smith

patti smith in 2024 Andreas Rentz, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: Nov. 10 - 29

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Horses.

Ticketing Info

Steel Panther / Buckcherry

steel panther in 2025, buckcherry in 2025 David Jackson / Tommy Sommers loading...

Tour Dates: April 11 - May 18

Support Acts: Kurt Deimer

Ticketing Info

Also of Note:

Ethan Miller, Getty Images Ethan Miller, Getty Images loading...

* Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Noah Kahan will headline the 2025 edition of the Oceans Calling festival. Weezer, Lenny Kravitz, Vampire Weekend, Good Charlotte, Train, The Black Crowes, Nelly, Devo, Modest Mouse, O.A.R., Vance Joy, CAKE, Ziggy Marley, Jack’s Mannequin will also take part i the festival that runs Sept. 26-28 in Ocean City, Maryland.

Ticketing Info

* Rise Against and Avril Lavigne head up the 2025 All Your Friends Festival taking place June 28 and 29 in Burl's Creek, Ontario. Underoath, Simple Plan, Boys Like Girls, State Champs, The Veronicas, Relient K, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, The Starting Line, Four Year Strong, Knuckle Puck and more are also playing.

Ticketing Info

* The Vandals, Murphy's Law, Channel 3, Direct Hit!, Polyanna and more are among the second wave of lineup additions for the 2025 edition of Camp Punksylvania. The festival will take place June 20-22 in Gilbert, Pennsylvania.

Ticketing Info

* Descendents, Screeching Weasel, Propagandhi, 7Seconds, Mustard Plug and Swingin' Utters will lead a 2025 edition of Punk in the Park Portland on June 28 at Waterfront Park in Portland, Oregon.

Ticketing Info

* Bison, Castle and Fever Dog lead the lineup for the 2025 Electric Highway Festival. They'll be joined by La Chinga, Buffalo Bud Buster, The Getmines, 88 Mile trip and more April 4 and 5 at Dickens in Calgary, Alberta.

Ticketing Info