25 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Feb. 7-13, 2025)
We hope you love rock and metal, cause we've got another 25 rock and metal tours to reveal that have been announced over the last seven days.
Among the newly announced tours are dates featuring Ministry with a stellar support lineup, Steel Panther heading out on a co-headlining tour with Buckcherry and Dorothy stepping up while playing shows with Cory Marks and Return to Dust.
There were also new tours announced for Sleep Theory, a reunion run for letlive. and additional shows for Alice Cooper.
READ MORE: 2025 Rock + Metal Festival + Cruise Guide
Plus, this week featured the festival lineup reveals for the Oceans Calling and All Your Friends festivals.
Check out all of the newly announced tours and festivals below.
Alabama Shakes
Tour Dates: July 18 - Sept. 27
Support Acts: Lee Fields, Caleb Elliott, Alanna Royale, Shannon & the Clams, Y La Bamba, Sam Evian
Ticketing Info
Tori Amos
Tour Dates: March 2 - 7
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: This is a book tour in support of Tori's children's book, Tori and the Muses.
Ticketing Info
Atoll
Tour Dates: April 11 - 20
Support Acts: Demon King, Cesspool Corruption, Rat King
Ticketing Info
AWOLNATION
Tour Dates: March 27 - May 10
Support Acts: Bryce Fox
Ticketing Info
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo
Tour Dates: April 11 - June 1
Support Acts: The Vindys
Ticketing Info
Bloc Party
Tour Dates: May 10 - June 17
Support Acts: Metric
Notes: Celebrating 20 Years of Silent Alarm.
Ticketing Info
Clem Snide
Tour Dates: Feb. 23 - March 9
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Converge
Tour Dates: May 9 - 15; July 24-25
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Alice Cooper
Tour Dates: May 2 - 24; Aug. 15 - 30
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Death Cab for Cutie
Tour Dates: Aug. 2 - 10
Support Acts: Nation of Language, The American Analog Set
Notes: Celebrating the 20th Anniversary of Plans.
Ticketing Info
Dinosaur Jr. / Snail Mail
Tour Dates: July 15 - Aug. 8
Support Acts: Easy Action
Ticketing Info
The Doobie Brothers
Tour Dates: Aug. 4 - Sept. 18
Support Acts: The Coral Reefer Band
Ticketing Info
Dorothy
Tour Dates: March 21 - May 18
Support Acts: Cory Marks, Return to Dust
Ticketing Info
Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals
Tour Dates: May 30 - June 11; Aug. 19 - 24
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
HEALTH
Tour Dates: May 3 - 15
Support Acts: Author & Punisher
Ticketing Info
Imminence
Tour Dates: March 8 - April 5
Support Acts: Landmvrks, Juiluka
Ticketing Info
The Kooks
Tour Dates: May 27 - June 21
Support Acts: Lovelytheband
Ticketing Info
Hamilton Leithauser
Tour Dates: Feb. 25 - May 21; July 18
Support Acts: Greg Freeman, Johanna Samuels
Ticketing Info
letlive.
Tour Dates: June 14- Oct. 24; Nov. 15-16
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Ministry
Tour Dates: April 29 - June 5
Support Acts: Nitzer Ebb, My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult, Die Krupps
Ticketing Info
Sanguisugabogg
Tour Dates: May 9 - 20
Support Acts: 200 Stab Wounds, Gridiron, Mutilated
Ticketing Info
Signs of the Swarm
Tour Dates: April 20 - 29
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Sleep Theory
Tour Dates: May 17 - June 28; July 11-28
Support Acts: Nevertel, Oxymorrons, Stray View
Ticketing Info
Patti Smith
Tour Dates: Nov. 10 - 29
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Horses.
Ticketing Info
Steel Panther / Buckcherry
Tour Dates: April 11 - May 18
Support Acts: Kurt Deimer
Ticketing Info
Also of Note:
* Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Noah Kahan will headline the 2025 edition of the Oceans Calling festival. Weezer, Lenny Kravitz, Vampire Weekend, Good Charlotte, Train, The Black Crowes, Nelly, Devo, Modest Mouse, O.A.R., Vance Joy, CAKE, Ziggy Marley, Jack’s Mannequin will also take part i the festival that runs Sept. 26-28 in Ocean City, Maryland.
Ticketing Info
* Rise Against and Avril Lavigne head up the 2025 All Your Friends Festival taking place June 28 and 29 in Burl's Creek, Ontario. Underoath, Simple Plan, Boys Like Girls, State Champs, The Veronicas, Relient K, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, The Starting Line, Four Year Strong, Knuckle Puck and more are also playing.
Ticketing Info
* The Vandals, Murphy's Law, Channel 3, Direct Hit!, Polyanna and more are among the second wave of lineup additions for the 2025 edition of Camp Punksylvania. The festival will take place June 20-22 in Gilbert, Pennsylvania.
Ticketing Info
* Descendents, Screeching Weasel, Propagandhi, 7Seconds, Mustard Plug and Swingin' Utters will lead a 2025 edition of Punk in the Park Portland on June 28 at Waterfront Park in Portland, Oregon.
Ticketing Info
* Bison, Castle and Fever Dog lead the lineup for the 2025 Electric Highway Festival. They'll be joined by La Chinga, Buffalo Bud Buster, The Getmines, 88 Mile trip and more April 4 and 5 at Dickens in Calgary, Alberta.
Ticketing Info
2025 Rock + Metal Tour Guide
Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner