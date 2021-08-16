Korn + Other Bands Postpone or Cancel More Shows Due to COVID-19

UPDATE: The alterations to the touring schedule of all three acts was not just limited to the weekend. Korn have shifted six tour dates (all shows scheduled through Aug. 22 in Gilford, N.H.) to late September and early October after it was revealed Jonathan Davis had tested positive for COVID-19. More details on that here.

Meanwhile, Wolfgang Van Halen has revealed that Mammoth WVH will be putting off their West Hollywood show this Wednesday (Aug. 18) at the Whisky-a-Go-Go to Oct. 12. And Pop Evil have now postponed eight shows (all dates through Aug. 25 in Jacksonville, N.C.), with the plan to hopefully reschedule them for the end of their tour. The decision was made after a follow-up test confirmed singer Leigh Kakaty had COVID-19. Stay tuned for details and get more info on Pop Evil's plans here.

COVID-19 continues to wreak scheduling havoc on the return of live music, with three more acts having to either postpone or cancel shows over the weekend after members of each band's "camp" contracted COVID. Korn, Mammoth WVH and Pop Evil were the bands affected, with each having to readjust their schedules.

"Unfortunately, there has been a confirmed COVID-19 case within the Korn camp. the safety of our artists, crew, venue staff, and fans are our top priority, so we must postpone the show tonight," started a message by Korn about Saturday's Scranton, Pa. performance (Aug. 14).

"We're deeply sorry for this unfortunate last minute news, but please hold on to your tickets while we were to get your rescheduled date sorted ASAP with Live Nation and the Pavilion at Montage Mountain. Thank you for your understanding, and stay safe out there. We'll be back soon."

Mammoth WVH, who are currently opening for Guns N' Roses, had to bow out of Friday's performance (Aug. 13) in Missoula, Mont., and have already called off their scheduled opening set tonight (Aug. 16) in Commerce City, Colo.

"Mammoth WVH will not be performing tonight in Missoula, Mont. or Monday night in Commerce City, Colo. out of an abundance of caution due to a member of our touring personnel testing positive for COVID-19," started their statement, adding. "All band members and other crew have tested negative at this time. We apologize to those fans we won't be seeing over the next couple of shows. Thank to everyone for their support and we can't wait to be back when it is 100 percent safe for everyone to do so.

Pop Evil, who are currently on a headline run, was the other group affected by COVID-19 over the weekend, bowing out of their Sunday (Aug. 15) set in Denver. Their statement read, "One of the members of our team has tested positive for COVID-19. Out of concern for everyone in our organization and the safety of our fans, we will be postponing tonight's show. We will test again tomorrow to determine the status of our upcoming shows."

The three acts affected over the past weekend followed a previous weekend that saw Lynyrd Skynyrd and Tesla members coming down with COVID and having to postpone or cancel select dates. And earlier this month, Fall Out Boy dropped out of two shows on the Hella Mega tour over a COVID confirmation in their camp.

Tour and event promoters have either enacted policy or left it in the hands of the artists on whether or not to require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to enter concerts. Lollapalooza was one of the first major festival events, with reports coming across last week from a Chicago health expert that the event was not a "super-spreader," but that some cases did derive from the music weekend.

With COVID cases occurring in several camps this month, it's just a reminder to check on the status and regulations of shows you may be attending before heading out to the venue.