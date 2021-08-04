Fall Out Boy Cancel New York + Boston ‘Hella Mega’ Performances After Team Member Gets COVID-19

Fall Out Boy have canceled their New York City and Boston performances of the Hella Mega tour. The band’s removal from the Green Day / Weezer bill is due to a member of Fall Out Boy’s team testing positive for COVID-19.

The massive Hella Mega tour was postponed once already when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, but the virus has affected the stadium shows yet again. Though Fall Out Boy will not perform tonight (Aug. 4) at Citi Field or tomorrow at Fenway Park, the group is currently still booked for Aug. 8 in Washington, D.C. and all following dates.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Fall Out Boy will not perform at the New York and Boston shows due to an individual on the band's team testing positive for COVID,” the band wrote in a statement. “Green Day, Weezer, and the Interrupters will perform as scheduled. It’s important to note that everyone on the entire tour, both band and crew, are fully vaccinated.”

“Each band and their crew have operated in a bubble independently to safeguard everyone as much as possible at each show and in between shows. The tour also has a COVID safety protocol officer on staff full-time that is ensuring everyone is closely following all CDC guidelines.”

The Hella Mega tour is currently scheduled to run until its final Sept. 6 gig in Seattle, Wash. before heading overseas in 2022.