Korn have confirmed singer Jonathan Davis has tested positive for COVID-19, which has forced the band to postpone several shows while he recovers. Six of the impacted dates have been rescheduled for late September or early October, and, regrettably, two shows had to be canceled outright due to scheduling conflicts that prevented the band from booking a makeup date.

Over the weekend, Korn revealed that there had been a positive COVID case "within the Korn camp," and postponed their Saturday show in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

In their latest update, the band said, "We really appreciate your patience as we work out the next steps for our tour. On Saturday, we received the unfortunate news that Jonathan tested positive for COVID, and needless to say, we had to postpone the show last minute. As a result of his positive test, we also need to reschedule the next handful of shows. As always, our primary goal is to ensure the safety of everyone involved, so this is something that has to be done."

Regarding Davis' health, Korn continued, "Jonathan’s spirits are high, and he’s resting and recovering now. We’re as disappointed as you are about the circumstances, but we’ll get through it though, and we can’t wait to see you once we’re back, firing on all cylinders once again."

In closing, the group stated, "We thank you all for your love and support!

The full statement can be seen below and, further down the page, you can view the select rescheduled stops as well as the pair of dates that were canceled.

Loudwire wishes Davis a quick and full recovery.

Korn's co-headlining tour with Staind began on Aug. 5 and, prior to the rescheduling, was set to finish on Sept. 23. See all of the originally scheduled tour stops here.

Rescheduled 2021 Korn Tour Dates

Aug. 14 – Scranton, Pa. moving to Sept. 25

Aug. 17 – Wantagh, N.Y. moving to Sept. 28

Aug. 18 – Holmdel, N.J. moving to Sept. 26

Aug. 20 – Hartford, Conn. moving to Oct. 02

Aug. 21 – Mansfield, Mass. moving to Oct. 01

Aug. 22 – Gilford, N.H. moving to Oct. 03

Canceled 2021 Korn Dates

Aug. 24 – Darien Center, N.Y.*

Aug. 25 – Syracuse, N.Y.*

*Ticketholders for these two dates will be contacted for refunds