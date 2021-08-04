Korn to Kickoff Summer Tour With Staind Following Postponement
It's almost here! Korn will officially hit the road tomorrow, kicking off a summer co-headlining trek with Staind in West Palm Beach, Fla. on Aug. 5.
The 28-date run will cross the country hitting major markets along the way before coming to an end in Dallas toward the end of September. In select cities, they'll also be joined by '68 and Fire From the Gods. You can see all of the dates, cities and venues listed below.
It's been a while (yes, pun intended) since rock and metal fans have been able to look forward to concerts at all, but Korn and Staind will provide fans with one of the first major packages tours back on the road.
Korn's latest studio release is 2019's The Nothing, however, frontman Jonathan Davis has confirmed that the band finished writing its follow-up earlier this year. Bassist Fieldy recently took a hiatus from the group with the band's blessing and the group has recruited Suicidal Tendencies' Ra Diaz to fill the vacancy on this run.
Staind also have new music underway. After reuniting in 2019 and playing a handful of shows, vocalist Aaron Lewis confirmed that he believes their new album will be out sometime in 2022 — which will be their first new record since 2011's Staind.
You can get tickets for Korn's summer tour with Staind through Live Nation.
THIS POST BROUGHT TO YOU IN PARTNERSHIP WITH LIVE NATION.
Korn Summer 2021 U.S. Tour With Staind
Aug. 05 - West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Aug. 07 - Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds
Aug. 08 - Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Aug. 10 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Aug. 11 - Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 13 - Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion
Aug. 14 - Scranton, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
Aug. 17 - Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 18 - Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 20 - Hartford, Conn. @ Xfinity Theatre
Aug. 21 - Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
Aug. 24 - Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
Aug. 25 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Aug. 27 - Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 28 - Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
Aug. 31 - Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Sept. 02 - Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
Sept. 03 - Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
Sept. 05 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 06 - Bonner Springs, Kan. @ Azura Amphitheater
Sept. 09 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre
Sept. 11 - Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sept. 12 - Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
Sept. 14 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Sept. 15 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
Sept. 18 - Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Sept. 19 - Houston, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Sept. 21 - Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Sept. 23 - Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life Festival