Live Nation Events to Require Proof of Vaccination or Negative COVID Test

Due to the rising number of positive COVID-19 cases in the U.S., Live Nation has implemented new restrictions in order to attend their concerts and festivals — attendees will now be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

Earlier this month, the company announced that such restrictions would be left up to the performing artists' discretion, but as the numbers rise and events are being canceled again, they made the decision to enforce stricter rules themselves.

The same guidelines were used at the Lollapalooza festival a few weeks ago, and a Chicago health official reported that the event wasn't considered a super-spreader of the virus. They found that 90 percent of people that went to the festival had been fully vaccinated prior to it, and those who were unvaccinated presented a negative COVID test at least 72 hours prior to entry.

“Vaccines are going to be your ticket back to shows, and as of October 4th we will be following the model we developed for Lollapalooza and requiring this for artists, fans and employees at Live Nation venues and festivals everywhere possible in the US,” Michael Rapino, Live Nation president and CEO said [via Rolling Stone].

All of Live Nation's staff will also need to be vaccinated by Oct. 4 in order to go to any of the company's offices, events or venues.

AEG Presents, the second-largest live events promoter in the U.S., announced their own protocol earlier this week, which requires attendees and staff to be completely vaccinated — a negative COVID test alone will not suffice.