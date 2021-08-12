Chicago Health Official – No Evidence Lollapalooza 2021 Was ‘Super-Spreader’ Event

Lollapalooza was one of the first major live music events of the year, with an estimated 385,000 packing Chicago's Grant Park. Despite employing specific COVID protocols, many wondered if Lollapalooza would turn into a super-spreader event. At a Thursday (Aug. 12) press conference (as reported by Billboard), Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Allison Arwady offered insight on the post festival COVID stats.

"We are now 14 days past the first day of Lolla and we are continuing to investigate cases of COVID," Arwady wrote. "There have been no unexpected findings at this point and NO evidence at this point of 'super-spreader' event or substantial impact to Chicago’s COVID-19 epidemiology."

According to reports, an estimated 90 percent of attendees had been vaccinated ahead of the festival. Among those vaccinated, .0004 percent reported testing positive. The CHPH also revealed that among those who attended the festival that were unvaccinated (but had obtained a negative COVID test at least 72 hours prior to entry), .0016 percent reported testing positive.

The CDPH also reported that as of Wednesday (Aug. 11), there had been no reported hospitalizations or deaths linked to those who had tested positive.

Arwady also delivered a specific number rather than a percentage, revealing that there were 203 total COVID-19 cases related to Lollapalooza attendees. Of that total, 58 were Chicago residents while 138 were Illinois residents not from Chicago. The other seven cases were those who attended from out of state.

Admittedly, while the numbers appear low, a full two weeks has yet to pass since the end of the festival and there may be asymptomatic festival goers who have not gotten tested.

The 2021 edition of Lollapalooza featured Foo Fighters, Limp Bizkit, Journey, Grandson and many more acts across a variety of genres. Shortly after Lollapalooza, Limp Bizkit canceled the remaining dates on their tour citing their concerns over safety moving forward.

Live Nation and AEG Presents have both revealed new COVID policy for concertgoers and staffing within the past two weeks. In addition, multiple festivals have also revealed their entry plans related to vaccination and tests over the past week.