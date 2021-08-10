Over the weekend, Limp Bizkit announced that they were calling off the remaining dates on their current summer tour with Spiritbox out of concern of the current COVID spread, and now they've elaborated on their reasoning

Initially offering a statement revealing that the decision was made "out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew and most of all the fans," the group alerted fans to their plan, but rumors started to spread about guitarist Wes Borland potentially contracting COVID.

Soon after their initial statement, they followed with another message stating that Borland had not contracted COVID and that "the system is seriously flawed."

Speaking with Billboard, singer Fred Durst has now elaborated on his concerns with COVID protocols at shows. He explained, "In short, the system is still very flawed. Even if the performers, crews, staff and promoters do their best to ensure safety on and behind the stage, that doesn’t ensure the safety of the audience as a whole."

"We are all in this together, and we all -- individually and as a whole -- have to make our best efforts to be as responsible and proactive as possible moving forward to combat and stop spreading COVID," he concluded.

When pressed if there was a specific incident that led to his viewpoint and the decision to call off the tour, Durst did not have a specific moment, but rather added that it was "just perception."

The group had just started the run, making a high profile performance at Lollapalooza among the four shows they had played so far. During that Lollapalooza set the group debuted the new song, "Dad Vibes," to the delight of the crowd.

The Lollapalooza performance helped revitalize interest in the group, with a Billboard report revealing that their song sales had doubled over the week following the performance.