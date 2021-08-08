Limp Bizkit fans will have to wait a little longer to break stuff alongside the band. The rap-metal veterans have canceled their remaining summer tour dates with Spiritbox, citing safety concerns.

“Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew and most of all the fans, the Limp Bizkit show this Monday and the remaining August tour is being cancelled,” the band said in a statement. “Refunds are available at their points of purchase. All tickets purchased online will be automatically refunded.”

Limp Bizkit were scheduled to play at the Stone Pony Summer Stage in Asbury Park, N.J., on Saturday night (Aug. 7), but they canceled the performance one hour before the show was set to begin. “Please look for information regarding a new date to be announced shortly at www.stoneponyonline.com and an email from Ticketmaster will be sent to all purchasers who purchased online,” the venue posted on social media. “We are sorry for your inconvenience.”

Following the tour cancelation, people speculated that a member of Limp Bizkit had gotten sick with COVID-19. One fan who spoke to Fred Durst outside the Stone Pony said guitarist Wes Borland felt “really sick” following the group’s soundcheck, Blabbermouth reports. The band, however, vehemently denied this on social media.

“Let us be clear. 1. Wes Borland does not have COVID,” Limp Bizkit wrote in an Instagram story, riffing on the lyrics to their 2000 song “Rollin’ (Air Raid Vehicle).” “2. The system is seriously flawed. 3. We don’t care much about the BS.

The band did give crestfallen fans something to look forward to, however. “Times 2. We care a lot about you. To the six. ‘They’ can kiss it. Dad vibes coming soon,” they continued.

Limp Bizkit debuted their new song, “Dad Vibes,” at Lollapalooza last weekend, playing it over the PA system at the end of their set. It was one of several noteworthy moments from the band’s performance, which also saw Durst donning a new look consisting of shaggy gray hair, a handlebar mustache and red aviator shades.

Limp Bizkit trended on Twitter following their Lollapalooza performance, with users cracking jokes about Durst’s appearance and praising the band’s set. Their song sales have doubled over the past week, while their streams have leapt 27 percent.

You can see the affected Limp Bizkit and Spiritbox tour dates below.

8/06 - Asbury Park, N.J. @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

8/09 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Rapids Theatre

8/12 - Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

8/13 - New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza

8/15 - Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount

8/16 - Norfolk, Va. @ The NorVa

8/19 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Centennial Mall & Street

8/21 - Austin, Texas @ Stubb’s Waller Creek and Amphitheater

8/24 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Palladium

