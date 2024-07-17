Limp Bizkit officially kicked off their Loserville summer tour last night (July 16), treating the Somerset, Wisconsin crowd to a 15-song set loaded with classics and a pair of covers.

The trek also features special guests Bones, Eddy Baker & Xavier Wulf, N8NOFACE and Corey Feldman, with Riff Raff serving as the host each night. There ain't no party like a Limp Bizkit party, as fans know, and the party continues throughout North America until late August.

The set was mostly comprised of songs off Significant Other and Chocolate Starfish and the Hot Dog Flavored Water, with four and eight tracks played off each, respectively.

Bizkit only played one song off their latest record, 2021's Still Sucks ("Turn It Up, Bitch"). As for the covers, the band took on Rage Against the Machine's "Killing In the Name," as they have over 150 times before. Fred Durst even left the stage during the song and went into the crowd.

For just the fourth time live, the nu-metal legends covered Nirvana's Nevermind hit "Come As You Are." The cover has been performed three times this year and made its live debut with Bizkit in Kyiv, Ukraine in 2013.

See fan-filmed footage of some of the highlights below and view Limp Bizkit's entire setlist further down the page.

Limp Bizkit, "Rearranged" + "Killing In the Name" (July 16, 2024)

Limp Bizkit, "Rollin'" (July 16, 2024)

Limp Bizkit Setlist — July 16, 2024

01. "Break Stuff"

02. "My Generation"

03. "Livin' It Up"

04. "Hot Dog"

05. "Turn It Up, Bitch"

06. "Rollin' (Air Raid Vehicle)"

07. "Boiler"

08. "Re-Arranged"

09. "Killing in the Name" (Rage Against the Machine cover)

10. "My Way"

11. "Nookie"

12. "Full Nelson"

13. "Come as You Are" (Nirvana cover)

14. "Take a Look Around"

15. "Break Stuff"

via setlist.fm

Limp Bizkit Tour Dates

Limp Bizkit's summer tour will wrap up on Aug. 24 in San Bernardino, California.

