Limp Bizkit have announced their 2024 "Loserville" North American tour dates, and actor Corey Feldman is one of the openers slated to perform throughout the run.

The 24-date trek is set to kick off July 16 in Somerset, Wisconsin and conclude in late August in San Bernardino, California. Bones with Eddy Baker and Zavier Wulf, N8NOFACE and Feldman will open select dates of the tour, and Riff Raff will host each show as well.

See the full list of dates below. The presale for tickets starts this Thursday (Dec. 7) and the general sale starts on Friday (Dec. 8) at 10AM local time. Tickets will be available at this location.

Feldman is perhaps the most unexpected guest to join the tour, though he does have some history with Limp Bizkit. In 2013, he did a Michael Jackson impersonation at one of the band's shows [via Today], and then he and Fred Durst later covered the King of Pop's hit "Billie Jean" together before Limp Bizkit's rendition of George Michael's "Faith."

Feldman and Durst also collaborated on a song called "Seamless" for the actor's 2016 album Angelic 2 the Core: Angelic Funkadelic / Angelic Rockadelic.

Limp Bizkit 2024 North American Tour Dates

July 16 – Somerset, Wis. @ Somerset Amphitheater

July 18 – St. Louis, Mol @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL

July 20 – Tinley Park, Ill. @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

July 21 – Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

July 23 – Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 24 – Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

July 26 – Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 28 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 30 – Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 31 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Aug. 2 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 4 – Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 6 – West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug. 7 – Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 9 – Pelham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Aug. 11 – Houston, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Aug. 13 – Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 15 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 16 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Aug. 18 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

Aug. 20 – Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre

Aug. 21 – Ridgefield, Wash. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Aug. 23 – Concord, Calif. @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord

Aug. 24 – San Bernardino, Calif. @ Glen Helen Amphitheater

