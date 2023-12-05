Limp Bizkit Announce 2024 ‘Loserville’ North American Tour Dates
Limp Bizkit have announced their 2024 "Loserville" North American tour dates, and actor Corey Feldman is one of the openers slated to perform throughout the run.
The 24-date trek is set to kick off July 16 in Somerset, Wisconsin and conclude in late August in San Bernardino, California. Bones with Eddy Baker and Zavier Wulf, N8NOFACE and Feldman will open select dates of the tour, and Riff Raff will host each show as well.
See the full list of dates below. The presale for tickets starts this Thursday (Dec. 7) and the general sale starts on Friday (Dec. 8) at 10AM local time. Tickets will be available at this location.
Feldman is perhaps the most unexpected guest to join the tour, though he does have some history with Limp Bizkit. In 2013, he did a Michael Jackson impersonation at one of the band's shows [via Today], and then he and Fred Durst later covered the King of Pop's hit "Billie Jean" together before Limp Bizkit's rendition of George Michael's "Faith."
Feldman and Durst also collaborated on a song called "Seamless" for the actor's 2016 album Angelic 2 the Core: Angelic Funkadelic / Angelic Rockadelic.
Limp Bizkit 2024 North American Tour Dates
July 16 – Somerset, Wis. @ Somerset Amphitheater
July 18 – St. Louis, Mol @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL
July 20 – Tinley Park, Ill. @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
July 21 – Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
July 23 – Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 24 – Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage
July 26 – Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
July 28 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 30 – Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 31 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
Aug. 2 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 4 – Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Aug. 6 – West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Aug. 7 – Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 9 – Pelham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Aug. 11 – Houston, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Aug. 13 – Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug. 15 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
Aug. 16 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Aug. 18 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre
Aug. 20 – Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre
Aug. 21 – Ridgefield, Wash. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Aug. 23 – Concord, Calif. @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Aug. 24 – San Bernardino, Calif. @ Glen Helen Amphitheater
