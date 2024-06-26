While mud covered the Download Festival grounds, it was love that was in the air during the recent fest in the U.K. A newly engaged couple has gone viral thanks to their proposal during one of the high points of Limp Bizkit's Download Festival performance.

Limp Bizkit Wedding Proposal

TikToker @mitch_the_uwu says he "couldn't think of a better place" to propose to his girlfriend than the festival grounds in Donington Park. Even heavy rains and deep piles of mud didn't deter his proposal plans.

As the couple took their spot in the crowd in front of the Apex Stage during the final day of the festival, Limp Bizkit was starting their set playing "Break Stuff."

You can hear the band reach the bridge of the song in the background of the groom-to-be's TikTok video that has been wracking up thousands of views.

"Limp Bizkit's in the house motherfucker. Don't forget it," Fred Durst says from the stage as we see Mitch get down on one knee in the mud with a ring in his hand.

His girlfriend, @trashgoblintattooing on TikTok, immediately says "yes." The two kiss right as Durst hits the "give me somethin' to break" breakdown.

The timing couldn't have been any more perfect.

The proposal is the latest in what is becoming a common occurrence of Limp Bizkit providing the background music for big life moments at festivals.

Summer Of Viral Limp Bizkit Festival Moments

For a band whose most notable rock festival performance was also one of the most disastrous at Woodstock '99, Limp Bizkit is finding themselves in the middle of some much more wholesome moments as of late.

The band was part of the Welcome to Rockville lineup back in May where they help reveal the gender of an expecting couple's baby.

"It's a boy, motherfucker," Durst yells into the mic as the festival crowd erupts.

Most recently, Limp Bizkit played the Pinkpop Festival in the Netherlands where yet another viral moment went down. The band was joined on stage by pop artist Ed Sheeran to cover The Who's "Behind Blue Eyes."

With their European festival dates wrapped up, Limp Bizkit return to the U.S. for their Loserville Tour starting July 16 in Somerset, Wisconsin.

