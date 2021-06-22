Limp Bizkit Announce 2021 Tour Dates With Spiritbox

Limp Bizkit and Spiritbox are going on tour together for one of the weirdest and most awesome bills of the summer.

The 12-date run of shows will begin July 29 in Chicago and finish up on Aug. 24 in Los Angeles. Pre-sale will begin tomorrow (June 23) while tickets will go on sale for the general public on June 25.

Limp Bizkit and Spiritbox will also run the festival circuit this summer and fall. Spiritbox’s highly anticipated debut album, Eternal Blue, will be released Sept. 17.

"I think this is the most scared I've been to put out a song," Spiritbox's Courtney LaPlante recently said about "Secret Garden." "Because I realize as we continue to release music in single format, listeners can start to assume what kind of band we are, and are alarmed when we do not meet those assumptions. I want to continue to showcase the fluidity that is inherent in heavy music, and even though this is just one part of a full body of work that may not sound exactly like this song, it is a song that we love and are obsessed with. I celebrate variation. 'Secret Garden' is exciting to me for this reason. I'm scared but excited, like I'm about to hit the big drop on a roller coaster, and I'm fully embracing that."

See the full list of Limp Bizkit and Spiritbox dates below.

7/29 - Chicago, Ill. @ Metro

8/02 - Clive, Iowa @ Horizon Event Center

8/05 - Wallingford, Conn. @ The Dome at Oakdale

8/06 - Asbury Park, N.J. @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

8/09 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Rapids Theatre

8/12 - Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

8/13 - New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza

8/15 - Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount

8/16 - Norfolk, Va. @ The NorVa

8/19 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Centennial Mall & Street

8/21 - Austin, Texas @ Stubb’s Waller Creek and Amphitheater

8/24 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Palladium