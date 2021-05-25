Pop Evil Announce 2021 U.S. Headline Tour Dates

Pop Evil are ready to make up for lost time, booking nearly 50 tour dates starting this summer and carrying over into the fall. The headlining trek is set to kick off July 14 in support of the band's newly released Versatile album.

The tour will run through Sept. 24, with one final stop coming at the 2021 Aftershock Festival in Sacramento this October. The band has also booked a number of other festival dates that fall within the tour routing as well. See all of the dates and venues listed below.

The tour will include support from special guests Zero 9:36, BRKN LOVE and Like Machines on special dates, while there will also be some shows in which Pop Evil are direct support to Shinedown.

Pre-sale ticketing starts Tuesday (May 25) at 1PM with the password Survivor2021. The public on-sale will start at Thursday (May 27) at 10AM local time. Further details can be found at www.popevil.com.

“This really is just as exciting as releasing our new album,” collectively shared the group. “Like many other musicians, we haven't played a live show in over a year. We can’t wait to get back out there and play in front of our fans. We are thrilled to have hot and upcoming artists like Zero 9:36, BRKN LOVE and Like Machines out with us. See you this summer!!!”

Pop Evil's Versatile was just released on May 21, but the band has been revealing songs from the album for over a year. So far the album has yielded the songs "Let the Chaos Reign," "Work," "Breathe Again," the title track and "Set Me Free."

Pop Evil 2021 Tour Dates

July 14 – Lake County, Ill. @ Blarney Island – WIIL Summer Series

July 16 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Upheaval Festival

July 17 – Caddott, Wis. @ Cadott Festival

July 18 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Wooly’s #

July 20 – Minot, N.D. @ The Original #

July 21 – Billings, Mont. @ Pub Station #

July 23 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot #

July 24 – Grand Junction, Colo. @ Mesa Theater #

July 25 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Marquee #

July 27 – Lubbock, Texas @ Jakes Sport Café #

July 29 – Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live #

July 30 – Dallas, Texas @ Gas Monkey Live #

July 31 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Truman Theater #

Aug. 1 – Sauget, Ill. @ Pops #

Aug. 3 – Lincoln, Neb. @ Bourbon Theater #

Aug. 4 – Bloomington, Ill. @ The Castle #

Aug. 5 – Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Pierres #

Aug. 6 – Mt. Pleasant, Mich. @ Soaring Eagle Casino &

Aug. 7 – Louisville, Ky. @ Waterfront Park &

Aug. 8 – Evansville, Ind. @ Marina Point ^

Aug. 10 – Kettering, Ohio @ Fraze Pavilion &

Aug. 11 – Camdenton, Mo. @ Ozark Amp &

Aug. 13 – Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee

Aug. 14 – Sioux City, Iowa @ Hard Rock Battery Park &

Aug. 15 – Denver, Colo. @ Oriental Theater #

Aug. 18 – Fargo, N.D. @ Sanctuary Events Center #

Aug. 20 – Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge #

Aug. 21 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl #

Aug. 23 – Savannah, Ga. @ Victory North #

Aug. 24 – Asheville, N.C. @ Orange Peel #

Aug. 25 – Jasonville, N.C. @ Hooligans #

Aug. 27 – Virginia Beach, Va. @ Elevation 27 #

Aug. 28 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Mr. Smalls #

Sept. 1 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ Westcott Theater *

Sept. 8 – Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrews Hall #

Sept. 9 – Flint, Mich. @ Machine Shop #

Sept. 10 – Harrisburg, Pa. @ XL Live #

Sept. 11 – Mansfield, Ohio @ Inkcarceration Fest

Sept. 12 – Danville, Va. @ Blue Ridge Rockfest

Sept. 15 – Baltimore, Md. @ Rams Head Live #

Sept. 16 – Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom #

Sept. 17 – Portland, Maine @ Aura *

Sept. 18 – Hampton Beach, N.H. @ Wally’s *

Sept. 21 – Huntsville, Ala. @ Mars Music Hall – Von Braun Center*

Sept. 22 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theater *

Sept. 23 – Destin, Fla. @ Club LA *

Sept. 24 – Orlando, Fla. @ Central FL Fairgrounds – Rebel Rock Fest

Oct. 8 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock Festival

# with ZERO 9:36 & BRKN LOVE

* with BRKN LOVE & LIKE MACHINES

^ with ZERO 9:36

& with SHINEDOWN

Pop Evil