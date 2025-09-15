Swedish power metal battalion Sabaton have just announced a big 2026 North American tour, featuring special guests Pop Evil and Wings of Steel. The trek will be in support of their forthcoming album, Legends, which is due this October.

The tour will stretch from Feb. 9 through April 20, making 31 stops in total. Fans in Fort Lauderdale, Florida will be treated to the kickoff, while those in Vancouver, British Columbia in Canada will get to witness the final date of the lengthy jaunt.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday (Sept. 19) at 10AM local time via Live Nation.

Fans looking to score tickets in advance of the general on-sale can do so via Citi and Verizon pre-sales, which begin today (Sept. 15). Additional pre-sales will run leading up to Friday as well.

View all dates directly below and visit the Sabaton website for further details.

Sabaton 2026 North American Tour Dates

ft. special guests Pop Evil and Wings of Steel

Feb 09 | Fort Lauderdale, FL | War Memorial Auditorium

Feb 10 | Tampa, FL | Yuengling Center

Feb 13 | Houston, TX | 713 Music Hall

Feb 14 | Dallas, TX | South Side Ballroom

Feb 15 | San Antonio, TX | Boeing Center at Tech Port

Feb 18 | Phoenix, AZ | Arizona Financial Theatre

Feb 20 | Los Angeles, CA | The Kia Forum

Feb 21 | Wheatland, CA | Hard Rock Live

Feb 24 | Salt Lake City, UT | The Union Event Center

Feb 26 | Loveland, CO | Blue Arena

Feb 27 | Omaha, NE | Steelhouse Omaha

Feb 28 | St. Louis, MO | The Factory

Mar 02 | Des Moines, IA | Vibrant Music Hall

Mar 03 | Minneapolis, MN | The Armory

Mar 04 | Chicago, IL | The Salt Shed

Mar 07 | Cincinnati, OH | The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Mar 08 | Detroit, MI | The Fillmore Detroit

Mar 10 | Pittsburgh, PA | UPMC Events Center

Mar 11 | Philadelphia, PA | The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

Mar 12 | Boston, MA | MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Mar 14 | Virginia Beach, VA | The Dome^

Mar 15 | Washington, DC | The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Mar 17 | Greensboro, NC | Greensboro Special Events Center

Mar 18 | Atlanta, GA | Coca-Cola Roxy

Apr 06 | Halifax, NS | Scotiabank Centre

Apr 09 | Laval, QC | Place Bell

Apr 11 | Toronto, ON | Great Canadian Toronto

Apr 14 | Winnipeg, MB | Burton Cummings Theatre

Apr 17 | Edmonton, AB | Edmonton Convention Centre

Apr 18 | Calgary, AB | Grey Eagle Event Centre

Apr 20 | Vancouver, BC | PNE Forum

About Sabaton's 2025 Album Legends

Sabaton's 11th studio album Legends will be released on Oct. 17.

"This time we look further back in history than we have been the past few years, going to times that I think are very exciting" says bassist Pär Sundström, "As someone who's always been into the history of the Middle Ages, knights and the legends of old, it felt incredible to finally bring those stories into the Sabaton universe.”

Legends (2025)

01. "Templars"

02. "Hordes of Khan"

03. "A Tiger Among Dragons"

04. "Crossing the Rubicon"

05. "I, Emperor"

06. "Maid of Steel"

07. "Impaler"

08. "Lightning at the Gates"

09. "The Duelist"

10. "The Cycle of Songs"

11. "Till seger"