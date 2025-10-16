Enter to Win a Sabaton ‘Legends’ Vinyl Prize Pack!

How would you like to win a new vinyl prize package that features the latest Sabaton album Legends? This entry is the latest to come from the Loudwire Nights radio show as part of our Loudwire Record Club.

It's a pretty impressive package, starting with the Legends album. The new record, which just arrived and is available now, has already spawned five singles including "Templars," "Hordes of Khan," "The Duelist," "Lighting at the Gates" and the most recent effort, "Crossing the Rubicon," featuring Jonny Hawkins and Mark Vollelunga of Nothing More.

Speaking with Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong recently, singer Joakim Broden shared, "I love doing fun stuff and unexpected stuff and trying new stuff." Sabaton's Par Sundstrom ran point on the collaboration with the Nothing More guys and Broden was pleased by what he heard.

"I've got to say, I was super impressed when I heard the results," said the singer. "I'm the cranky guy. I would expect to go in there and say, 'Yeah, that's not very good. Change that.' But in this case, no. I loved it." Check out more of that Loudwire Nights chat with Sabaton's singer below.

It should also be noted that a copy of the vinyl album is just the beginning of this prize package. Included in what you get will be a vinyl slipmat, assorted postcards from Sabaton signed by the members of the band, an 11" X 17" poster and a 16-page Legends booklet that includes facts about each legend mentioned in the album along with the lyrics and artwork.

sabaton legends vinyl Better Noise loading...

So how do you get in on this great Sabaton vinyl offering? Simply use the form at the bottom of this post to enter your contact details. If your name is chosen, we'll be in contact with you about how to receive your Legends vinyl. But you'll want to go ahead and enter as this contest will come to an end on Wednesday, Oct. 22.

And just this programming note, along with the contest, Loudwire Nights will be celebrating the music of Sabaton during Friday's (Oct. 17) airing this week. Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.